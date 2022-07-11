Icy Night is the hot pick of jockey Kennedy

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) I LIKE IT HOT has put in two smart efforts and was a fast-closing second last run. She can go one better.

(8) LADY HEIST showed up well on the Poly first-up before running a smart second on the turf. She is a big threat.

(3) SEA OF TEARS has shown some promise with a third from three starts. She should be in the shake-up.

(6) VARIETY FAIR comes from a strong stable with a top rider aboard and could be the best of the first-timers.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

A tricky maiden with a number unraced. Of those that have run, (3) HONEY LAND comes from a yard with plenty of juvenile depth. She made a useful debut in a small feature and could be the one to beat.

(8) SCARLET WOMAN found strong market support on debut but failed to fire, finishing at the rear. She can make major improvement in a field with shallow form.

(7) CAPTAIN MARVEL improved nicely second-up when trying the Poly and can show further improvement.

(6) COUNTY KILDARE goes well on the Poly and has not been too far back. Chance again.

(12) SHANTASTIC is a smartly bred first-timer. The one to watch in the market.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(7) WYLIE RILEY found market support on debut and was not far back. He can make the required improvement to have his say.

(9) ENSUING may have found his last start a touch too far on the turf. He has done well on the Poly.

(1) EDDIE THE MOVER has found the money in all four starts. He has the best draw and should feature again.

(4) PROMETTERE is a newcomer from a strong stable. Watch the betting.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(10) WAVE WARRIOR showed up well first-up on the Poly for his new stable. The one to watch in the betting.

(3) SLURRICANE was a touch disappointing last run but the blinkers could bring out his best.

(5) FAMOUS AND RICH was ignored in the betting on debut but showed up well over course and distance. Expect improvement.

(9) UNIQUE POWER made a smart debut third at long odds. He will have supporters this round.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

Warren Kennedy has skipped the ride on (8) DEMIGOD to partner (3) ICY NIGHT which could be telling. Icy Night was a narrow winner first-up on the Poly and can follow up.

(6) AISLING has made steady improvement on the Poly and looks primed over this shorter trip after two fourths over 1,600m.

(4) DOUBLE DREAM has had a debut win and a third. She is stepping up in trip and should be a big runner.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(7) BINGIN BEACH has been taking on stronger rivals and the form of her last race has been franked.

(1) LUNAR ECLIPSE is stepping up in trip but is in good form over shorter distances. She won well from a tough draw last start.

(3) QUE FOR YOU has a light weight and goes well over the course and distance. She should do well.

(12) NAME OF THE GAME has a wide draw but should be competitive with the drop in the handicap.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(10) BOOGIE SHOES is never far back but is trying this trip for the first time. She has a more experienced rider aboard.

(3) HATTA has consistent form over shorter trips but should not have any trouble staying this distance, given her pedigree. She has a handy weight and an inside gate.

(8) RECKLESS LOVE is battling for her next win but has been slowly dropping in the handicap. This race looks ideal.

(5) DUCHESS OF SUSSEX was beaten after her last win but has improved. The switch to Poly suits.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) MAXIUMUS has been in good form on the Poly. His last win was over the course and distance, beating Airway Law. He can repeat.

(2) MR PIGALLE is never far back. He is stepping up in trip but, from a good draw, he should make his presence felt.

(9) PINEAPPLE EXPRESS was all at sea on the Poly on debut. He followed up with a good effort on the turf. With the experience, he can do a lot better.

(12) GENTLEMAN’S WAY has the worst of the draw but has taken a further drop in the handicap and has improved with blinkers.