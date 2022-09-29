Ideal Angel has the wings to carry her to victory

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(6) DIVINE DESIGN let the side down when finding a newcomer a bit too good last week. She did quicken nicely and looks the right one trying the Polytrack.

(1) NELLIE BLY makes her local debut. She is battling to win a race but does deserve respect.

(2) MIA CALICE showed improvement when trying the Polytrack last time. Further improvement is expected.

(3) GLITTERFOX shows pace and could play a minor role.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(6) ADMIRALS CHANCE has been unreliable but tired only late last time. Blinkers remain on. From a wide draw he may have to try front-running tactics and it could work in his favour.

(1) GOOM GOOM is improving and ran well over this track and trip last time and should be right there at the finish once again.

(2) CHARIOT MASTER has run well at this track and has a winning chance.

(4) TRUMPS EXPRESS is unreliable but is also not out of it.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) ASPIRINGTOREIGN was caught only late last time. From a good draw he does look the one to beat.

(2) HOMER FIDGET is unreliable but did quicken to win his latest start and must be respected.

(1) EUPHORIC needed the last run and has a winning chance.

(4) FEARLESS KITTY is back on her favourite surface but this is a tough race for her.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(2) IDEAL ANGEL is probably at her very best on the turf, but is in such good form she could fly home and win a race like this.

(4) HEARTSEASE won well on the turf last time but has been good on the Polytrack as well so should go close.

(1) GOLIGHTLY loves this surface. She could take to this longer distance if she settles.

(6) ANATURA is unreliable but is also capable of a strong finish.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

(4) WILDEST DREAMS is at the top of her game and is the one they all have to beat.

(1) HUMBLE TUNE has changed trainers and could improve on this surface.

(2) JACK AND GINGER is clearly better than his last run would suggest and was consistent before that.

(3) DRENGS FERRY was caught too far back last week on the turf and could be the surprise package.

(8) CRAFTY HEART is in good form and can contest the finish yet again.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(5) VARIETY BREEZE was not disgraced when third last time. She has been at her very best over this course and and owes jockey Muzi Yeni a win.

(1) ROCK GARDEN probably needed both of the last runs and drops in class.

(2) SAVANNAH WINTER is speedy and likes this surface.

(3) RED BERRY has been in good form this season and has a winning chance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) GLOBAL DRUMMER has not been at his usual high standards of late but is always hard to beat when allowed a soft lead.

(2) PLEASEDTOMEETYOU was run out of it late last time, but from a good draw, he has a winning chance.

(4) GREENLIGHTTOHEAVEN looked an unlucky loser last time out and deserves the utmost respect.

(6) LIFE ON MARS is coming off a nice win but takes a leap in class.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) SOWETO ROSE choked up in running when heavily backed to beat a better field than this last time. His form before that was pretty solid and he could be ready to strike.

(2) VICTORY OF DUBAI is improving and deserves respect.

(5) GREAT MELODY tries the Polytrack and could improve.

(8) DAMMI is improving and is coming off a maiden win.