Ideal Angel will be tested but can still shine

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) TRUMPS EXPRESS holds a winning chance if finding his best form.

(5) CHARIOT MASTER could be the one to beat if turning up for this race.

(4) V V POWER has lost his way but could pop up in a place.

(7) POTENTE showed good improvement with blinkers last time out and should make a bold bid of going one better this time.

(8) SIBERIAN FOX showed good pace last time, must be respected.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(1) MON TRESOR failed to find a decent finish last time and this shorter distance clearly suits.

(2) LILY OF ORANGE was slowly away in both of her last two starts. She ran well both times and if jumping on terms this time she could win a weak race like this.

(3) MISS UNITED STATES is clearly unreliable but is also quite capable of finishing in the money.

(5) TUFAAN does not find much of a finishing burst but is holding her form well. Should be in the mix.

(4) RIVER BIRCH could improve on her debut and must be considered a possible winner.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

A weak race and any sort of a result is possible.

(1) GREAT ECSTASY makes his local debut and he could be good enough to win.

(2) SARDO NUMSPA may have just needed the local debut and should show improvement.

(3) GRAND DESTINY ran his best race to date last time and could go one better.

(4) SILVAN PARK and (5) KING OF LUV are better than they have been showing lately. Can improve.

(8) DOUGLAS DEVASTATOR and (11) PRINCE OF HEAVEN have scope for improvement and must be included in exotics.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Another tough race to find the winner. Again, it may be best to go as wide as possible in the exotics.

(1) GOLD ROCK has not won for some time but is also clearly better than his last run and is a must to include in all bets.

(2) HOMER FIDGET quickened up nicely to win narrowly last time.

(3) BOLD STRIKE is consistent and has a winning chance.

(5) IL LUNGO should improve on his last run and could be the surprise package.

(7) JASPERO has won over this course and distance. Danger.

(10) MY BOY REECEY will do better over this shorter distance.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(6) IDEAL ANGEL remains in good form but this does look a tougher task. Stable companion (3) WINGS OF FIRE does not always show his best but has had success a couple of times on this surface and has a winning chance.

(5) GAVEL STRIKE may have just needed the local debut and should do better this time.

(2) STONE COLD steps up in distance and could improve.

(10) ABLUEAZURE quickened nicely to win his latest start and could be better than rated.

(11) IRISH RAIN did not show his best last time and could do better.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) RIGHT CHOICE did not run badly on local debut and could improve trying the Poly.

(5) DANCING GIRL kept going to win nicely once again last time. If she gets a soft lead she can score.

(6) BUTTERCUP is better than her recent runs. Could cause an upset.

(8) PAM’S PRINCESS stepped up in distance last time and lost no marks. She must be considered.

(9) ANCESTRAL PRAYER deserves a win after her string of placings and looks the one to beat.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) VISTA NOVA is clearly better than his last run. Stable companion (2) BRASS BELL has been unreliable of late but should fight out the finish if at his best.

(3) STORM CHASER is better than his last two runs but may prefer the turf these days.

(4) VARIETY BREEZE has run well over this course and distance and has a winning chance.

(5) SOUTH EAST was not disgraced in a better field than this last time and could strike here.

(7) TRAVEL MASTER and (8) LEDELL’S ECHO are not out of it.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) SOWETO ROSE has been holding form well and from a decent draw could be the one to beat.

(3) VICTORY OF DUBAI is improving and could follow up his recent maiden victory. Stable companion (7) STAY THE COURSE could be the surprise package over a course and distance that suits. There is not too much between (8) JAGUAR CAT and (5) SANCTITY and both have a winning chance.