Igniting hopes for another win

RACE 1 (1,650M)

4 Jolly Honour has tumbled down the handicap. He is racing in Class 5 for the first time. As a two-time Class 3 winner, he has the class edge to put this field away.

11 Smiling Face found form late last season. He should get a charmed run throughout from the inside draw for the in-form jockey Lyle Hewitson-trainer Douglas Whyte combination.

6 Handsome Veggie has his second run in this grade. Zac Purton’s booking bears close watching.

1 Bell Of Victory has slipped down a grade. Keep safe.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

1 Surrealism missed narrowly in this grade last term and gets another chance. The big weight is a slight concern, but he is a cut above this group.

8 Tailor Made returned in excellent order first-up, finishing second to President’s Choice at Sha Tin. This looks like the right form line to be competitive again.

9 Wonder Years ran a good second last time. He has claims.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

2 Right Honourable is a big threat in this grade. He was set a task from the wide draw last time, but made up a stack of ground. The run was full of merit. Expect improvement at his preferred course.

1 Free Foal has the class and knows what it is all about. A top chance with the booking of Purton and the strong trial at Conghua.

4 Fearless Fire will improve second-up. This is the right grade for him.

3 Seaweed Fortune mixes his form but has a powerful finish. Watch for betting.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 Exuberant returns to Happy Valley, where he was a winner. He put in several nice performances last season over the course and distance in this grade. If he can replicate one of those, he is the one to beat.

7 Country Treasure is better than his record suggests. He had a torrid run throughout last time and he is expected to improve with a smoother passage.

10 Loriz is consistent. Expect he finds an early lead from Gate 1 under jockey Derek Leung.

4 Compassion Super has ability. Keep him very safe.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 Six Best Friends went close to a first win two runs ago. He has trialled well at Happy Valley. From the good gate, he should give a good account of himself from the front under jockey Alex Lai.

4 Spicy Grill can fly fresh. He won first-up last prep and pairs favourably with Purton from the good gate.

9 Shining Fortune mixes his form, but has shown capabilities. Expect improvement second-up, but the draw is not ideal.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 High Rise Soldier should get the right run from the draw. He has returned to a competitive mark and this grade is right for him. A nice weight and the rise in trip should bring out his best.

9 Trader will skip along in front. He draws favourably and shapes as the one to catch.

6 Super Winner could follow suit. Expect he will also roll forward to lead following an eye-catching first-up effort.

4 Excellent Peers should have improved during the break. He looks capable of taking the next step.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 Igniting returned in excellent order first-up, finishing second on Sept 14. He can take another step forward for his fourth success. He is getting 4lb (1.8kg) from his conqueror Beauty Glory.

10 Enchanting Ibis is returning following a strong trial effort on the dirt. The light weight should give him every opportunity despite a difficult contest.

9 Winning Icey is chasing a hat-trick of wins but has risen to Class 3, which could be tough.

1 Beauty Glory has the class edge, following a tidy first-up win. He will be thereabouts.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

7 Comet Splendido has the talent. He did very well first-up, missing by under a length. He has drawn better and should improve out of sight second-up. Jockey Harry Bentley gets a strong chance to seal another win.

4 S J Tourbillon caught the eye with a strong trial at Happy Valley. Expect a first win is close for the handsome son of Galileo.

1 Superbella has the class and is chasing back-to-back wins. He can handle Happy Valley and just needs to offset the hefty impost.

6 Nearly Fine scored first-up for the 2022/23 season on Sept 14. The longer trip is even better.

