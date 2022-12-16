IJC winner de Sousa dazzles with treble

Jockey Silvestre de Sousa sealing a treble aboard Encountered at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, after scoring on Flash Famous and E Brother.

HONG KONG Silvestre de Sousa was in the spotlight last Wednesday with a Longines International Jockeys’ Championship (IJC) triumph at Happy Valley and, on Wednesday, the Brazil-born rider dazzled again with a treble on the same city track.

Champion jockey Zac Purton also enjoyed a three-timer.

De Sousa, 41, made a rapid advance this season to hit home 22 wins when he annexed a first treble at the city circuit for the term when Encountered sauntered to victory in the Class 3 Sand Martin Handicap (1,650m) for trainer Manfred Man.

“He’s been consistent for a while, he’s in great form and he trialled well. He deserves to get his head in front for the owners,” said de Sousa.

“It’s nice before Christmas to get a treble.”

He has five wins through December. Last Wednesday, he shared a second Longines IJC title with Britain’s Tom Marquand.

The joint-champions were named on countback, with de Sousa and Marquand sharing HK$700,000 (S$122,000) after they won an IJC event each and were fourth in one of the other three races.

Now a two-time winner in Hong Kong, Encountered travelled sweetly for de Sousa, before surging to a 2¼-length success as the second favourite.

“He likes a strong pace and we couldn’t get there today, but it was nice the way he did it,” said de Sousa.

A three-year-old until only in January, Encountered is eligible for this season’s Four-Year-Old Classic Series, which starts with the Hong Kong Classic Mile (1,600m) on Jan 29.

This will be followed by the Hong Kong Classic Cup (1,800m) on Feb 26 and the BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) on March 19.

De Sousa kicked off his treble aboard Flash Famous in the Class 5 Mesia Handicap (1,650m) for trainer Dennis Yip.

An eight-year-old now, the 34-rater boasts six wins for connections in Hong Kong from 57 starts.

“He’s been knocking on the door. I’m just pleased I had another chance on him after riding him at Sha Tin earlier this season,” said de Sousa.

“This time, there was a bit more pace and he finished strong.”

The middle of de Sousa’s three-timer came aboard E Brother – also trained by Man – in the second section of the Class 4 Albatross Handicap (1,200m).

As for Purton, it was a case of business as usual, as he fired home a second treble in as many race meetings to reach the 60-win mark this season.

The Australian capped it with victory aboard Beauty Tycoon in the Class 3 Tern Handicap (1,200m).

Beauty Tycoon’s success was the second in tandem with trainer John Size, after Purton earlier drove Act Of Faith to an impressive maiden success in the first section of the Class 4 Albatross Handicap (1,200m).

“You could tell early on he had some ability and he just couldn’t put it together,’ said Purton.

“He struck a few wet tracks, which I don’t think he’s as good on, but he’s had a couple of soft draws here and been given the chance to get it right.”

The middle leg of Purton’s treble came atop Flying Silver, who justified favouritism to land the Class 4 Nightjar Handicap (1,800m) for trainer Danny Shum.

Trainer Tony Cruz, who saddled California Spangle to land the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m), sent out California Deeply to an impressive victory in the Class 3 Robin Handicap (1,000m) under Luke Ferraris.

The Deep Field three-year-old charged along the inside rail to land a second win at just his third start in Hong Kong.

“He’s a small horse, but he quickens at the drop of a hat and he put them away quite smartly today,” said Ferraris.

“All credit to Mr Cruz and his team. They’ve done a superb job and, hopefully, he continues this way.” - HKJC