Ilha Da Mauricia can bounce back

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) HAPPY VIBES ran well last start and blinkers have been added. He could be the right one making his local debut.

(2) MIDNIGHT ADVOCATOR has been improving and should fight out the finish.

(1) MIRACULOUS MAN may find this trip a bit sharp. Still not out of it.

(7) MISS TUCKER ran well last week but is unreliable.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(3) ACORN has been running well in far better fields than this and is weighted to win.

(2) WOODLAND RIDGE ran well above his rating last time and should be the biggest threat.

(1) EYJAFJALLAJOKULL has been in good form of late and can contest the finish once again.

(6) GREEN FALCON is clearly better than his last run would suggest but has it all to do at these weights.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) MOHANDAS has been a disappointment but this course and distance suit. Watch.

(1) WOLFRAM has good Polytrack form and has no problems with the turf, so should contest the finish.

(7) SHUNMYO has room for improvement, so could be a danger.

(9) BIG FELLA can improve on local debut.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) ILHA DA MAURICIA has been a bit disappointing on the Polytrack of late but is well drawn and could be ready to bounce back to score.

(4) UNYIELDING fought on gamely to win her latest start over this course and distance and can follow up.

(5) ALASKAN FATE often pops up over this course and distance and can do so again if in the mood.

(10) STATE OF MIND can also contest the finish if at her best.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) LUNA HALO quickened up nicely in a 1,400m event on the Polytrack last time. Could have the measure of her rivals.

(3) DAME OF FLAMES has been very good of late, winning her last two on the Polytrack. She has won on the turf as well.

(4) RIMAAH returned to form with a very good run last week and is at her best on turf. Can contest the finish again.

(5) CHRONICLESOFNANIA is consistent and looks an each-way hope.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(2) LOOKING HOT quickened nicely to win over this course and distance last time and picked up a four-point penalty. She has room for improvement and may win again.

(3) FUR BABY is better than her local debut would suggest and her trainer had a cracking day last Friday. We can, therefore, expect a vastly improved performance from her.

(4) POMODORO MAGIC is better over this distance and can contest the finish.

Stable companions for the Gavin Smith yard (5) ERROLS LEGACY and (6) KOMESANS PASSION both ran well last week and are not out of it.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(8) HAMMIES HERO is trainer Candice Bass-Robinson’s only runner on the card. He is a difficult ride but has a winning chance.

(6) SLIM JANNIE is still improving. Should be there again.

(5) WHAT A WINNER is very speedy and could keep rolling.

(4) TEATRO is holding form and deserves a win.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) GREAT MELODY was super impressive over this course and distance last time. He can follow up but it is a very big field handicap. Take on trust.

(4) FIRST ORIGIN has not capatured his best form but did do better when fourth last time and should be a threat.

(3) NARCOS is in good form and can contest the finish once again.

(14) TOUREIRO should be thereabouts.