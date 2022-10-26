Ima passes starting test, ready to go

The Steven Burridge-trained Ima (Ronnie Stewart) running third to Silent Is Gold (Jerlyn Seow) in a barrier trial on Tuesday.

Of late, Ima has not been in the running to win any popularity contest.

Why? Because of his atrocious barrier manners.

Indeed, with the Steven Burridge-trained galloper, it is always hit or miss.

And, in recent times, it has been more misses than hit.

Yes, Ima is truly temperamental.

But if you are still a fan of the big guy – yes, he tips the scales in the mid-500kg range – here is a bit of good news.

Ima wasa hit at the trials on Tuesday morning.

Okay. He did not win that 1,000m hit-out. That honour went to the higher-rated Silent Is Gold.

But he was as obedient as a lamb in the starting stalls and as ferocious as a lion when the gates swung open.

No nonsense there. Jockey Ronnie Stewart made sure of that.

Jumping from the innermost chute, Ima hummed along up front until the first turn on the far side, when he surrendered the lead to the eventual winner.

But he was still up to the task. Protectingthe rail like it belonged to them, Stewart and Ima straightened up in second spot.

Indeed, one couldtell that Stewart was not riding for cosmetic effects.

There must have been a game plan and the Australian hoop, who makes his comeback on Saturday after nursing a wrist injury sustained in August, stuck to it.

He had ensured that Ima jumped cleanly. All he had to do was steady the ship and see it home.

That he did togoodeffect and Ima, who eventually finished third behind the Simon Kok-ridden On Line, seemed happy togo along withit.

As we now know, Ima passed his starting stall and vet tests and the passage looks clear for that all important next step – an actual race.

Ima has been entered for the Class 4 contest over the mile.

It looks about right but there can be no nonsense – especially when the gates open.

Among those in the contest is his nemesis, Istataba.

When Ima last raced on Aug 28, he came up against the mare and it was “ladies first”.

But he was not all that generous or gentlemanly – Istataba’s winning margin was under a length.

Leading up to Saturday’s race, Ima would have had six trials.

He deserves to come under starter’s orders.

In the first trial of the morning, two eight-year-olds prepared by trainer Stephen Gray – Augustano and King’s Speech – turned in more than decent runs.

Augustano won the trial, leading from go to whoa under jockey Vlad Duric, while King’s Speech (Kok) ran the 1,000m like the stayer that we know he is.

Yes, he took in the scenery and sniffed the crisp morning air before deciding to get down to business over the final furlong.

By then, Augustano looked home and hosed but the momentum was with King’s Speech, who failed to nab his stablemate by a head.

As Gray has decided not to race Augustano in the Class 4 sprint on Saturday, it may be a good idea to keep the old fella high up on that list of “horses to follow”.