Ima Single Man eyes HK Classic Mile

Matthew Poon steering Ima Single Man to victory in the Lukfook Jewellery Cup Handicap on Saturday.

Trainer Tony Cruz will prepare Ima Single Man for the Hong Kong Classic Mile over 1,600m next month, after his Australian import landed Saturday’s Class 2 Lukfook Jewellery Cup Handicap over 1,400m at Sha Tin.

The winner of the Group 2 Karrakatta Plate over 1,200m as a two-year-old at Ascot Racecourse in April last year, Ima Single Man now has three victories in Hong Kong for the trainer.

“He’ll definitely go for the Classic Mile. I might give him a little breather. I’ll have a look at the programme,” said Cruz.

“He got the luck of the draw (barrier 2), that played the biggest part in it.

“Somehow, he had a good start. He’s not a very fast horse – he’s never been a fast horse.

“But, somehow, he got the inside run and he sneaked up. I think the luck of the draw played the biggest role and the jockey rode the perfect race, too.”

The Hong Kong Classic Mile on Jan 30 is the first leg of the lucrative Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

The series also features the Hong Kong Classic Cup over 1,800m on Feb 27 and the BMW Hong Kong Derby over 2,000m on March 20.

Ima Single Man’s latest success was easily the most significant, courtesy of a breathtaking ride by jockey Matthew Poon.

Trapped on the fence deep into the straight, behind a wall of horses, Poon initially angled out in search of clear ground before steering back to the rails.

This allowed Ima Single Man to accelerate doggedly to deny Circuit Three and Shining Gem.

The New Zealand Derby winner, Rocket Spade, who is aimed at the Hong Kong Derby, produced an eye-catching debut effort to finish fourth. Trained by Caspar Fownes, he was ridden by Vincent Ho. - HKJC