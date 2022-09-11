Immeasurable can be counted on in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) CORSICAN comes from the very much in-form Garth Puller yard. He has gone close in both starts, including a smart debut over this course and distance.

Paul Matchett holds a strong hand with (5) I’VE GOT WINGS and (6) ARBITRATOR. I’ve Got Wings is taking on the males but is getting back the blinkers and she goes well on the Poly. Arbitrator has not been far back and is showing steady improvement.

(4) ADDIENA has shown some ability. Fourth last time, she has a money chance.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(8) CANTFOOLME raced greenly in a promising debut. The extra 200m should suit.

(3) SHE’S NOT EASY and (1) NATALIA met last time, with Natalia edging out her stable companion. That was over a sprint and both are stretching to a mile. On jockey bookings, She’s Not Easy would appear to be the stable elect.

(4) LET IT SNOW stays the trip and has been close-up recently. She must have a decent chance.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(3) STREET ART found good market support last outing but was outpaced late. The step-up in trip should suit.

(2) DAWN MISSION is overdue and has consistent form. He seems to go best on the Poly.

(6) IZUIZORIZUAINT has improved with each outing and appeared to enjoy the step-up in trip from his last start.

(5) DUKE OF AFRICA was caught late by the well-regarded winner, Liketheclappers. He can go one better.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(10) LUCRETIUS made marked improvement with cheek pieces and can again get the better of stable companion (3) LORD MINVER, who was clearly second best on the day, although Lucretius had a hefty hike in the handicap.

(1) LIVING WATERS is never far back and has done well against stronger rivals. He is course-and-distance suited.

(2) PINEVIEW has been consistent but without any luck. He is stepping up in trip and, off a handy weight, should be competitive.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(9) IMMEASURABLE has not been out of the money in three starts after switching to the Poly. With a 1.5kg allowance, he could finally get it right.

(1) MASTER TO BE seldom runs a bad race and was caught late over a shorter distance when back on turf last start. This is his optimum trip.

(7) BEND THE RULES is back on his favoured surface and has a very much in-form rider aboard.

(11) STRAIGHT UP has been dropping in the handicap and is down in class. He is the dark horse.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) PURPLE OPERATOR is stepping up to what could be a more suitable trip, after showing good sprint form. He has a plum draw.

(1) STANLEY is back on his preferred surface. He goes well over this trip and the stable is in form.

(7) GUNSMOKE was not too far behind the highly rated Donquerari last time. He is taking on weaker rivals and has a useful 1.5kg claimer aboard.

Stablemate (4) QUIZ MASTER was caught late last time on the turf, but his last win was a Poly sprint. Do not ignore.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) BINGIN BEACH has been much improved with blinkers and won well last run. He beat subsequent winner (6) DAWNOFANEWDAY. The two meet again, this time on the Poly with Bingin Beach still 1/2kg better. Both have good form on the Poly and there is not much between the two.

(2) SPLASH OF GREEN has improved with blinkers and is making her Poly debut. With a plum draw and a useful 4kg claimer, she is one of the main threats.

(4) TRUMP MY QUEEN is making her Poly debut and has been coming down in the handicap. She could be competitive off her new mark and must be considered.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(2) ONE TOO MANY came good at long odds over this course and distance last time. He has only a 11/2kg hike. Worth serious thought.

(1) CHARA SANDS is coming off a short break but goes well over this course and distance, although his best form has been with blinkers.

(10) VALIENTE is quick and is seldom far back. He has to shoulder only 52.5kg and can go all the way.

(9) STING RAY is a smart filly who won her last two starts over this course and distance. She is coming off a five-month layoff, which is a concern.