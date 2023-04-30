Imperious Destiny should be third-time lucky

Race 1 (1,400m)

(4) IMPERIOUS DESTINY has shown up well in both starts. She goes the extra furlong but rates the one to beat.

(9) TASTE MAKER is battling to shed her maiden status. She was touched off over this course and distance last run.

(5) MADAME ZABRE found her last start too far. She has done well over this course and distance.

(1) TEPHRA has found betting support in both starts and can feature from the best draw.

Race 2 (1,900m)

Andre Nel saddles two runners in (4) SUNDAY ISLAND and (6) WARRIOR BLING. Stable rider Robert Khathi is aboard Warrior Bling but Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg claim could be the reason for her booking on Sunday Island.

(2) EXCEEDER has been consistent. He takes on stronger rivals but has the benefit of a handy weight.

(1) ETIQUETTE was in it until the last bit when trying further last time. He can do better this trip.

Race 3 (1,700m)

Michael Roberts’ (5) NONOTI was a beaten favourite last run and has been runner-up at her last three starts. If she takes to the Poly, she could be hard to beat.

(7) SKY VELOCITY made a smart Poly debut for Johan Janse van Vuuren and she looks the biggest threat to Nonoti.

(3) JOLLIFICATION has been knocking on the door for some time. She has gone well on the Poly.

(9) TRIP TO NEBRASKA improved with blinkers and has a money chance.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(5) HALLERBOS came good when stretched to a mile wearing blinkers. He can follow up.

(7) MAJESTIC POWER has won his last two starts and has only gone up five points. He should make another bold bid.

(1) RAFIKI has made steady improvement leading into his maiden success. He has enjoyed the step-up in trip and has the best draw.

(10) ACTION STATIONS has drawn wide but is never far back. He goes well on the synthetic surface.

Race 5 (1,200m)

The visiting (3) BROSNAN made a promising Poly debut and should make another strong bid.

(1) VICTOR RAIL, who finished ahead of Brosnan when last they met, has subsequently run another promising race. These two look the prime contenders.

(4) MASERATI ROAR has finished out of the money only once in five starts. He was a well-beaten third last run but makes his Poly debut and must have a chance.

(6) COTTON RON has been costly to follow. He is having his second start for Louis Goosen and has a tongue tie for the first time.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(6) LORD EDWARD has made steady improvement. He goes well over this course and distance.

(11) GEORGIE GEORGE has drawn wide and is Michelle Rix’s first runner since arriving from the Cape. He did well from a tough Durbanville draw last start and will go close if he takes to the Poly.

(7) PHAKA IMALI won well over this course and distance last time out and can go in again.

(9) CAPRIANA goes well on the Poly. Although the mare is taking on the males, she can make her presence felt.

(3) GREY OCEAN is seldom far off the winner and should be thereabouts again.

Race 7 (1,900m)

(2) GIMME GORGEOUS won third-up for his new yard and still looks progressive. He makes his Poly debut.

(6) LUCRETIUS is something of a Poly specialist and is holding form well.

(4) CORSICAN has shown up well in two starts since shedding his maiden tag. He is distance-suited and missed a cheque only twice in 10 outings.

(1) NGAKARA made big improvement last time. Could upset.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(7) OCTOBER SONG has tumbled down the handicap and has been taking on stronger rivals. The Poly could suit.

(6) KITTEN’S ADVENTURE made marked improvement with first-time blinkers. She has done well on the Poly.

(9) VISION OF WILL is back on her favourite surface and was close-up at her last two outings.

(8) CANDY FOR MY MOMMY is quick and consistent and. A strong money chance.