Imposing Angel is looking good for a hat-trick in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) MAHARANEE is the only winner in the race. She won with consummate ease and with normal improvement should be hard to peg back.

(9) TWIN STRIKE is running well and receives 0.5kg from her. He should give her something to think about.

(8) STAR COIN is sure to improve on debut. Watch first-timers (5) GREEN SCEPTRE and (2) ARGO ALLEY.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) MAGIC TYCOON is improving with racing and should appreciate the trip. She should prove hard to beat.

(2) TIME FOR GLORY was friendless in the betting on debut but won going away.

(3) INEVITABLE was a length behind her but is 3kg better off. It could get close between them. Watch first-timer (6) OCTOBER FAIR.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) COLOUR CODED who should be ripe and ready, and (5) NIGHT LILY, who ran no kind of race last time but is a lot better than that are the two standouts.

(2) COUNTRY FLAME could get into the Trifecta. Others are looking for minor money.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) DJ JUNIOR is maturing and could escape the maidens on threatening form.

(9) FREE WYLIE was not disgraced on debut.

(2) LEESON must be in with a winning chance but needs to settle.

(3) CHARIOT MASTER has disappointed before but should get into the action again.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) BARD OF AVON, (2) CAPTAIN MORISCO and (4) IRFAANS BOY are the form horses in the race and they look likely to fight it out.

(6) LUCY ENGLISH is no slouch but she too could be short of a run.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) IMPOSING ANGEL is in terrific form and could complete a hat-trick. She beat (14) ALLEZ LES BLEU (3kg better for 1.15 lengths) and it should get closer.

(12) VERINOVA should just hold (13) LOOKING HOT and (9) BETHANY on their recent meeting.

(4) GRECIA was just beaten by (5) SPECIAL VARIETY who performed well subsequently. Both could have a say.

(1) ON CUE will need to make her move earlier to be competitive.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(5) ROZARA is holding form and could resume winning ways. Stable companion (2) BEFORE THE DAWN is capable but needs to put it in.

(1) NAARAH disappointed last time but could get back on track.

(6) BIG EYED GIRL appears held on recent form but could get into the frame.

(3) SWEET SENSATION was cut into last time and should do better. She is one to consider for the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(5) POWER RANGER did well in his first run as a gelding after a rest and will come on in heaps.

(1) LETSDOIT is holding form and should run another honest race.

(6) GILDED BUTTERFLY is on the up and could grab them late.

(8) ELUSIVE SWANN and (9) COUNT PABLO could go into the quartet.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(7) BACK TO BASICS flashed up late last time and the extra will suit him. Looks like the one to beat.

(4) JP TWO THOUSAND should enjoy the extra now and could go on.

(6) CROWN PLAZA comes off a maiden win and could follow up.

(5) FUNKY MUSIC was cut into last time and could get into the reckoning