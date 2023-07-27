Improving Epikleros is knocking on the door

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) TRES CHIC has improved with each outing and the form of her last start has worked out well. She could have a say with further progress likely.

(4) LADY RENEE and (5) HEAD GIRL failed to fire last time. Capable of better than those efforts in unfavourable conditions.

(8) GO IT ALONE had excuses for a disappointing last start after a promising debut but ought to have overcome his issues during a subsequent 12-week break and could make amends.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Good race. (5) KYTHERA, (6) STRATA and (11) NILE THE BOSS ought to play leading roles, given the strength and consistency of their form.

(12) TRIPTOTHEWOODS and (7) HANGING ROCK showed good improvement last time and could have a say if building on that progress.

Well-bred (2) THREE COINS would have gained plenty from her debut and should have more to offer given that experience.

Race 3, (1,600m)

Competitive. (8) EPIKLEROS got going late to finish a close-up third over this trip last time and could open her account with a repeat of that performance.

(7) MONTREAL and (3) RED PALACE have also improved with each outing and could have even more to offer over this distance, so are likely to pose a threat.

Both (2) ANALYTIC and (5) WOMAN’S WORLD have the form and experience to make their presence felt.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) OLIVER has been getting closer with each start. The step-up in trip on his return from a break is likely to eke out further improvement, which should make him hard to beat.

Both (8) RAINBOW COLOURS and (2) RED WILLIAM cannot be judged on their latest outings. Both remain capable of posing a threat on their earlier form.

(1) GREENLAND, (4) WILLIAM THE RED and (9) MOTHERSHIP and (11) ALL ABOUT RONNIE can also get into the picture.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) METAR, (3) ISLAND TREASURE and (9) PHILOSOPHISE are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting in a similar contest. There is little to choose from among the trio.

(2) TREASURE HUNT could get closer with that comeback outing under her belt, but (6) SYMPHONY OF LIGHT will need to prove she is effective over this trip.

(1) FALLO ANCORA and (10) MISS NEW YORK will find it tougher but can improve.

(5) STRAWBERRY LIGHT, (7) REWRITE THE STARS and (8) POORLITTLERICHGIRL are not without chances either.

Race 6 (2,000m)

The Justin Snaith yard has four of the seven runners and is likely to dominate the outcome, with the consistent (7) ROYAL WATCH given the nod ahead of maturing (5) MISTER MONOCLE.

Last-start winner (3) CORONATION TIME has solid claims too but must defy a four-point penalty.

(4) SUDDEN SONG has maintained a good level of form and consistency, and is closely matched with that trio on these terms. Should be involved.

(6) MUCHO DINERO is a relatively unexposed 3YO, so cannot be discounted either. (2) INNAMORARE could be anything over this distance. Dangerous to dismiss.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(2) ZIPPY OVER won a similar contest over a similar trip last time and, on the evidence of that victory, is capable of defying a four-point penalty by following up in her peak outing.

(5) LUCY THE PINK, (3) PEUT ETRE MOI and (4) ESTIMATED are all weighted to pose a threat.

Race 8 (1,800m)

Last-start winners (7) NAVY STRENGTH and (8) SOLAR POWER are at the top of their game, Both ought to remain competitive despite resultant penalties.

The latter got the better of stablemate (1) THE FUTURIST (1½ kg better off) last time and will be hard-pressed to confirm his superiority on these terms.

(3) TRIPLE TIME can improve with blinkers removed and after a much-needed comeback outing.

(6) BARATHEON is held on form but unbeaten over track and trip, so it would be unwise to ignore his chances.