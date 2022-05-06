Inevitable looks ready to be third-time lucky

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(6) MOVER AND SHAKER came for strong betting in his second start. But he was beaten narrowly by Mescal, whose trainer, Paul Peter, has two nice newcomers, (14) TOMORROW’S VISION and (5) LORD TENNYSON. Watch the betting.

(12) THUNDERSTRUCK found support on debut but disappointed. He is coming off a rest and has a favourable draw. Respect.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(7) INEVITABLE showed good improvement in her second start and should be the one to beat.

However, there are a few well-bred debutantes to challenge, including (5) GLITTERING GIRL and (3) CHAMPAGNE CHARLIE. Watch the betting.

(14) ZOOM LADY disappointed last time but is capable of better.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) DIVINE DYNASTY was runner-up in her last three starts. She should get it right against this lot.

(8) ALLTHEWAYFROMUSA is improving nicely and could challenge.

(6) IDEAL FUTURE was not disgraced on debut and will come on with experience gained.

(3) COUNTRY FLAME and (4) OCEANS PRIDE could make the quartet.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) PORFIRIO encountered obstacles in all three runs but should make another good effort.

(9) EQUESTRIAN AFFAIR is improving nicely and could get into the action.

(7) RED HOT has had her chances. She was second last time and can go one better.

(3) NEVER TO CLEVER was hampered last time. Look for an improved performance.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) HAROLD THE DUKE enjoys the marathon distance and should contest the finish.

(4) JAPAN APPROVAL has the early speed to be well placed and pinch a winning lead.

(2) LAMBORGHREENI has his problems. But if he gets his way, he could be a force to reckon with.

(5) VAGUELY FAMILIAR and (7) MANSOORIYA could improve.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(4) NAVAL GUARD has come on well and should prove best of trainer Peter’s five runners. He is fancied to complete a hat-trick.

Stablemate (6) GRIMALDI is 4kg better with him for 61/2 lengths and could get closer.

Other stablemates (1) OCEAN WARRIOR, (7) BLUE MOON CITY and (8) SECRET IS OURS are no slouches. They are capable back-ups.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) DROGHIERE runs well for Gavin Lerena. The combo could complete a hat-trick.

(5) DOUBLE MAGIC is coming off a maiden win and has scope for improvement.

(7) SUCCESSFUL SECRET won easily after a rest and could go in again.

(6) TWICE AS SPLENDID and (8) GRINDELWALD are capable of getting into the reckoning.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(4) HERE IS THE TIGER won third-up and has more to offer.

But he will have to catch stablemate (5) JP TWO THOUSAND, who will try to lead all the way.

(3) SKY GLITTER is having her peak run and cannot be ignored.

(8) JAIPUR JEWEL is coming off a maiden win and can double up.