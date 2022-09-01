Integrity has the stamina to lead all the way

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) MARADIVA has an ideal chance to exit the maiden ranks. He has battled to finish off his races but over this course and distance will be hard to beat.

(6) SEISMIC EVENT has been disappointing in the last few starts but a drop to this distance suits and the trainer is in good form.

(7) MISS UNITED STATES shows pace and could earn some money.

(9) NAIROBI should improve on a modest debut.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(1) CRIMSON KING is well weighted for this and trainer Glen Kotzen does not raid this course unless he believes he can win.

(2) PEACE IN OUR WORLD deserves a win on his recent form but is battling to finish off his races and is out at the weights.

(4) LEGITIMATE is clearly unreliable but on his day can run nicely and has a winning chance.

(5) NEVER ENDING RAIN was not disgraced on local debut and should do even better this time.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) RHYTHM OF THE RAIN has been particularly costly to follow. The expected improvement with blinkers did not come about so it may be worth waiting for that equipment to be removed.

(5) SPRING FEVER ran nicely on local debut but did not really repeat it in her next start. She should contest the finish, though.

(6) RED SPHERE has been a major disappointment. She showed promise on debut and has not really repeated that run since. Dropped to this distance could see her go close to winning.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) SUGAR SNAP has been disappointing in her last two starts but the stable is in good form. Would not be a surprise to see her win this.

(3) COLOUR CODED has lost her way but has changed trainers so could enjoy the Eastern Cape.

(4) MI MI APPLE PIE is coming off her best performance so can be considered a possible winner.

(5) ST PATRICK’S DAY is unreliable but can earn some money.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) IVALO’S PRINCE probably needed the local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(2) CAIRON is well weighted on his best form and is course-and-distance suited but is coming into this race in moderate form.

(4) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW was too far out of his ground last time and should do a lot better this time.

(5) AND WE DANCED was badly drawn last time and is better drawn this time so will improve. Must be included in those exotics.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) BORN A STAR is unreliable but is coming off a good run so has to be considered a possible winner.

(3) HILARITY has yet to win in this country but could pop up in the places once again.

(4) FEARLESS KITTY won hard ridden on local debut and this is a tougher race but she is not out of it.

(11) RAISETHEREDLANTERN can pack a good finish when in the mood and this course and distance should suit.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(2) INTEGRITY made all the running to win over the shorter trip last time out. It was a great ride and she can repeat.

(1) SANTA THERESE quickened nicely last time to be runner-up to that rival and could reverse the form over this distance.

(3) MUSICAL GLITCH was not far behind Santa Therese when they last met but her winning form since then has been over shorter. Stable companion (7) FLOWER OF SAIGON was a disappointment over much further last time but has a winning chance.

(8) PHOENIX and (5) COLORADO SPRINGS need to find a few lengths to win but could earn some minor money.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) SOUND CHECK has been at her very best on the Polytrack but has also won a couple on the turf so cannot be dismissed.

(2) CRIMSON CAUSEWAY may have needed her local debut and should make decent improvement and is not one to leave out the exotics.

(3) CIVIL RIGHTS showed the expected improvement last time and could go one better.

(5) PHEDRA just keeps on winning. This is her toughest task to date but she does have a chance.

(4) DUBAWI PRINCESS has been at her best on the Polytrack but is another to consider on local debut.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(1) HEREINAFTER is distance suited and can earn.

(2) FEELING FOXY has been a bit of a disappointment since her winning debut. This is her first time in a handicap and she could be better than rated.

(3) HOLLY’S VIEW was not disgraced in both of her post-maiden runs. She could be well above her opening rating and could be the right one for this race.

(4) PRINCESS DEB’S has ability and can contest the finish.

(6) PINNACLE is consistent and should be in the final shake-up.