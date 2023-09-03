Invincible Tycoon eyes Raffles

Invincible Tycoon (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) on the inside holding off Cyclone (Ronnie Stewart) by a short head in the Class 1 race over 1,600m last Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

A significant gear change and better luck in running saw Invincible Tycoon bounce back to winning ways last Sunday.

In his previous runs, the son of I Am Invincible wore a crossover noseband. But it did not help his cause.

His last three runs coming into Sunday were painful to watch for trainer Steven Burridge and members of the Lim’s Stable.

In every one of those outings, the five-year-old ran into traffic problems or made trouble for himself by overracing.

So, for Sunday’s run, the Australian handler did a switcheroo.

Off went the noseband and, in its place came the shadow roll.

“I changed the crossover noseband on Invincible Tycoon with a shadow roll because he was overracing,” said Burridge.

“It worked and, for once in a long while, he had a trouble-free run.”

One of his more noticeable bad habits had been the rearing and tossing of his head up in the early and middle parts of the race.

Invincible Warrior had to mend his ways, especially up against some Class 1 heavyweights.

“There was a lot of pace in the race and he settled in nicely. The race was run to suit him,” he added.

So what is lined up next for Invincible Tycoon now that he has found a new zest for racing?

Well, Burridge seems to have it all mapped out

He said: “We will see how he pulls up and, if all is good, we will probably be looking closely at the Group 1 Raffles Cup.”

To be run over the 1,600m, which was Invincible Tycoon’s winning distance last Sunday, the Cup is on Sept 23.

Not to be confused with the first edition of the Raffles Cup which was run on March 25 and won by Lim’s Kosciuszko, this second running of the Raffles Cup is slated as the first leg of the reinstated Singapore Triple Crown series.

The next two legs of the famed series, the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m and the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m are on Oct 14 and Nov 11 respectively.

Right now, targeting the Raffles Cup looks like a swell idea. It resonates well with jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim, who was on the saddle when Invincible Tycoon won last Sunday.

The former champion apprentice said that he knew even before the race that getting Invincible Tycoon to relax was the thing to do if his mount were to win that Class 1 race.

As it turned out, the shadow roll came into play really well.

“He was nice and relaxed early,” said A’Isisuhairi. “And it was the key to his victory.

“It is well known that he can overrace a bit, but we believed the tempo would be there to help him.

“As it turned out, I was able to get a nice spot and I slotted him in.

“But when the pace slowed down around the final bend, I was just focused on getting and keeping his momentum going.”

So, does he think Invincible Tycoon can aim for Raffles Cup glory?

“I think he can do it,” he said. “I think he is up to it if he were to go for the Raffles Cup.”

With that fourth win in 11 starts, Invincible Tycoon has amassed over $200,000 for his connections.

More can be expected – including some big ones.