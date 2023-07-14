Iron Bark will take some beating

Race 1 (1,400m)

(4) SHANTA’S PRIDE is seldom far off the action and was a winner at her penultimate start. Can bounce back to winning ways.

(2) SLEEK AS SILK can be forgiven for her last run and should be able to finish in the top three.

(7) DOUBLE DREAM won well last time and if she were to follow up, would be no shock at all – chance.

(6) IMBEWU is a must for exotics.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(6) HIERKOMMIEBOKKIE has solid form and comes into the race with a light weight and Muzi Yeni. She is the first selection.

(7) HAWKER TYPHOON ran second last time. A win is close.

(8) KAILENE was an impressive winner last start and can follow up and (9) VALERIA’S DREAM has solid form and can never be dismissed from any bets.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(1) RELEASE ME is in good form, gets the best draw and is confidently selected to follow up.

(3) SYX HOTFIX is seldom far off the winners. Go close.

(5) EXCEEDER is taking time to win again. Ignore his last run – strong place chance. (2) PARIS RAIN could do well first-up. Keep a close eye on him.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(6) IRON BARK is in tremendous winning form, is seeking the hat-trick. He rates the one to beat.

(1) LOVE IN WINTER has been a tad disappointing in KZN and can do much better. Has some ability.

(4) LUNARCAM is very speedy and can earn.

(8) JUSTAGUYTHING can be forgiven for his last start. He has solid form and a solid chance.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) USA’S HOPE has solid form and has been very close-up in his recent starts. He looks hard to oppose in this.

(11) MAGIC TATTOO trotted up last time and should be a big runner again, despite the high draw.

(2) MUSIC IS LIFE has caught the eye since winning the maiden. He gets a light weight and a neat draw, which should assist his chances.

(10) IMPOSING is a place chance.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(9) ASARULUDU showed last time that his next career win should be near. He does have a bit of an awkward draw to overcome, but still has strong each-way claims.

(10) WAVE WARRIOR is taking time to get it all right again but is holding his form. He is a natural inclusion in most bets.

(11) TEICHMAN comes from an in-form yard and ran an absolute cracker last time. If he can overcome the high draw, he should be in the firing line. A big effort can be expected from (1) SHAVOUT.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(9) DEVILS AND DUST can do much better than her last two efforts and must be taken seriously. Muzi Yeni sticks with her and the yard is in fair form.

(10) MALCOLM’S DREAM has found form recently, has solid form and a solid chance.

(12) FEELING GROOVY gets a hefty weight and a tough draw but her form is consistent enough to give her a bright chance. A must for most bets and (2) MISS LIALAH is the place value selection.