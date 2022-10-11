Iskandar back on track with lucky double

Apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman snapped a long run of outs with a timely double that included a lucky pick-up ride on Saturday.

Luck had, for a while, deserted the Malaysian rider, who even topped the Kranji junior table at the halfway mark on 11 winners.

Even if he was then trading leads with Jerlyn Seow, he was entitled to designs on a first title since moving down South to join ex-Kranji trainer Lee Freedman in 2018.

But, quality rides – let alone wins – then dried up. Along also came the meteoric rise of Yusoff Fadzli.

The fact that Iskandar’s master Young Keah Yong was going through a rough patch – only two winners in 2022 and a stable reduced to just seven horses – also partly explains Iskandar’s loss of momentum.

The 27-year-old Kuala Lumpur native mostly spread himself around with other yards.

But some of the trainers who supported him were starting to rely more on their own apprentices – like Jerome Tan and Desmond Koh who have Akmazani Mazuki and Faiz Khair respectively.

If not for one lone win on Coming Fast for Koh on Aug 7, Iskandar’s score would have stalled at 11.

Now on 14, he is still seven winners behind Yusoff. But, to him, he blew the title fight in June, and it will now be hard to turn the tide with seven meetings left.

“Two months, no winners. My confidence was very low,” he said.

“Looking back, I think I was too focused on the fight for the title. You can’t plan what will happen.

“Maybe it’s my 2kg claim that was the main reason. Some owners prefer to give rides to someone with a 4kg claim.

“There are also a lot of new apprentices now. It’s a lot more competitive. My boss doesn’t have many horses but he tries his best to give me rides, like Bionics.”

Two trainers whom he seldom links up with were the ones who gave him that much-needed shot in the arm on Saturday.

David Kok’s Happy Moment’s success in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (Poly 1,100m) ended a drought that has seen 44 rides go around without winning.

Six races later, the Donna Logan yard called on Iskandar for the ride on Luxury Brand, after Yusoff was stood down following a race fall from Pindus one race earlier.

Iskandar had never sat on the much-hyped gelding owned by New Zealand ex-supermodel Kylie Bax.

But you would not have told from the poise and nous he showed in the 1 1/4-length victory.

With Luxury Brand one of the best away, Iskandar could have used barrier No. 2 to his advantage by leading. But he smartly allowed Wan Legacy (Zyrul Nor Azman) to kick up on his inside.

The second winning move came when one of the leading fancies, stablemate Fadaboy (Jake Bayliss), looped around to grab the lead.

Iskandar slipped some rein to take up a stalking spot on his girth.

Into the home straight, Luxury Brand was sent on his way towards a second consecutive Kranji win once he collared Fadaboy.

The winning time was a moderate 1min 10.12sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

A delighted Iskandar was speechless with his unexpected windfall after such a long lean spell.

“He’s an amazing horse. I don’t know what to say,” he said.

“I never rode him before. I just followed the instructions which were to park him behind the leader.

“He was a bit nervous on his way to the barriers, but he jumped well and got the job done.

“He was a very easy horse to ride. I just had to keep him relaxed.”