Iskandar charges reduced

After appeal, Iskandar Rosman will miss three race days instead of six.

Apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman’s charge of reckless riding has been downgraded to that of careless riding after appeal.

On Nov 5, Iskandar was suspended six Singapore race days from Nov 27 to Feb 12, 2023, for his ride on Cyclone.

He had unsuccessfully attempted to carry Super Impact from his line by making contact with that gelding, who became severely unbalanced and lost his running.

The appeal panel amended the charge on Dec 16, and also reduced the suspension to three Singapore race days from Dec 16 to Jan 23, 2023.

In other inquiries, then apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani and trainer Richard Lim were handed penalties for Mr Hooper returning 1.5kg underweight in Race 6 on Nov 26.

For failing to check his gear and body weight pre-race, Krisna, who will be a senior jockey from 2023, was suspended two Singapore race days from Jan 8 to 23. For being responsible for the saddling of Mr Hooper, Lim was fined $1,000.