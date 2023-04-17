Island Beauty ripe and ready for second win

Race 1 (1,600m)

(5) BROADWAY is not going places but should have a bright chance to exit the maidens.

(3) GREEN SCEPTRE never threatened in all three starts but will relish the extra and should be considered for honours.

(4) I’M A MAN found support in both his starts in his new yard. He never produced but was not striding out in both.

(1) WILLIAMSON is on the up and cannot be discarded for honours.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Unbeaten, with the combo looking to clinch a hat-trick, (2) BACK IN BUSINESS should make a bold bid.

(1) DAVE THE KING has ability and can recapture true form in new surroundings. (6) SOUTHERN SKIES is running close-up and (5) MO JIVE could challenge over the shorter trip.

(3) LULU’S BOY could run a place.

Race 3 (1,500m)

(1) LAGUNA VERDE looks the one to beat. He is back over a better distance in easier company.

(4) TIPSY TARRAGON is bred for further but has done better over a bit shorter. Worth another chance.

(8) MRS BROWNING looks above average but comes off a layoff – respect any money.

(2) CRIMSON KING was coughing while (5) DANCETILDAYLIGHT was never travelling last time – both should do better.

Race 4 (1,800m)

The nod goes to the three-year-old (5) MERIDIUS, who should have the run of the race.

(2) SUPREME DANCE and (4) WILLOW’S WISH should get close together again.

(7) OTTO LUYKEN was blowing last time.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(6) ISLAND BEAUTY is holding form and is ripe and ready for win No. 2.

(2) AFRICAN TORRENT is having his third run as a gelding. Will enjoy the drop in distance.

(1) TWIN TURBO is honest and cannot be ignored for money.

(9) GILDA GRAY and (5) ROMEO’S MAGIC should get close together again.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(8) ANGEL OF WAR is maturing and will enjoy the extra. The form has been franked and is one for the shortlist.

(2) BLOOMINGTON is holding form and should give another solid performance.

(5) FUTUREWOLFF can go in again but could now prefer further.

(7) SILVANO’S SONG and (6) RYAN’S DREAM are more to consider for exotics.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(8) BEADED GOWN has been threatening and is overdue a second victory.

(3) TRE AMICI is holding post-maiden form and should get into the fight for honours.

Many are looking for money, like (4) COVERT OPERATOR, (2) AXEL COLLINS and (6) CAMERATA.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(6) NETTLETON was backed in winning debut. Will come on.

(3) VIRGINIA BEACH is speedy and will not be far off.

(2) LAETITIA’S ANGEL seldom runs a bad race. Include in tierce.

(9) IN THE ETHER must have a chance if she does not find problems.