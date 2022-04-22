Istataba can graduate to the next level

Argentinian-bred filly Istataba is taking on a tougher challenge in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race over 1,400m tomorrow, but from the way she opened her account at her last start, there is no reason why she cannot rise to it.

Doubters may say the gut-busting win, when accounting for only moderate cattle in the Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m on March 13, does not suggest plenty of upsides.

But it was probably greenness that made the win look more workmanlike than it actually was.

Jockey Jake Bayliss, who was aboard at the last two of her three starts, certainly believes so.

The young Australian rider confirmed that the daughter of Treasure Beach won on raw ability. He is persuaded she has come on and will thrive even more over 1,400m, if not farther.

“She is crying out for farther, the 1,400m is only a stepping stone. She can get a lot farther,” said the first-season jockey.

“She won on pure ability that day. It was too short, but she still won a nice race.

“She goes one class above and meets a handy field on Saturday, but the 1,400m and the 53kg give me great confidence.

“I’m sure she has taken a lot from her last start. She has kept improving and she can take the next step-up.”

Ominously, the Michael Clements-trained filly has again drawn her winning gate in seven.

Bayliss maintained it was still “sticky”, but not such a major hurdle after he did his homework.

“I was actually surprised how quick she was out of the gates at her last start. That was why she was closer to the speed than we would have thought,” said Bayliss.

“I can’t see a stack of speed in Saturday’s race. Off the top of my head, Champagne Finale may roll forward from barrier one, Born To Win, Russian Twist have no speed.

“She will let me know where she wants to be, but we’ll probably sit in the first four again as there’s no outstanding speed. We’ll be right behind the leaders.

“I just have to keep her balanced and hopefully she shows the same turn of foot.”

Istataba did not really unleash a pulsating acceleration at her win.

But in her defence, they were not out to break any records either. The fractional times oscillated around 24 seconds in the first two-thirds of the race.

Nothing like race practice to sharpen up, though – and so Bayliss noticed.

“I’ve done a fair bit of slow work on her. I was taken by surprise how switched on she is now as she was very laid-back before,” he said.

“She has stepped up to the plate. She’s a lot more alert and has some authority about her.

“Her gallop on Monday morning was nice, even if she’s not a fan of the Polytrack.

“Without taking anything from this work, the track was firm, and she’ll be a lot better on grass.”

Sacred Judgement showed vast improvement with blinkers on when dropped to Class 4 last time out. His runs can be hits and misses, but if on song, he will be in the calculations.

Keep an eye on Street Cry Success. In two runs for trainer Steven Burridge, he has finished less than one length off the winner.

With two of his three wins occurring in 1,400m races, he can certainly upset the apple cart while last-start winner Champagne Finale should again be in the reckoning from barrier one and with no weight on his back.