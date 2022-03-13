 Istataba third-time lucky, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Istataba third-time lucky

Istataba winning yesterday.ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Mar 13, 2022 11:23 pm

After two smart seconds, Istataba made no mistake at Kranji yesterday – in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m on turf.

Australian jockey Jake Bayliss, who brought the Michael Clements-trained Argentinian-bred filly home with a pulverising run last time, was again at the helm.

Following a more positive run, he practically lifted the Al Rashid Stable-owned horse to the winning post for a good win in 1min 11.04sec.

“She won on raw ability this time,” said Bayliss of his third winner since debuting in Singapore on Feb 19. 

“I was surprised as I thought she would be in midfield or further back. She copped a bump at the corner and I was a little worried. 

“But she dug deep and reeled off a really strong 1,200m sprint. She’s looking for further. She is crying for the mile.”

Clements’ assistant trainer, Michael White, pointed to the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on June 18 and the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m on July 9 as Istataba’s targets.

