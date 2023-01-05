It is all systems go for Gold Zest and Atlantean

Seven-time winner Atlantean is growing long in the tooth but that should not pose any problem in the 2023 opening contest on Saturday.

On a quiet Wednesday morning, just days before the curtain rises on the 2023 racing season, only two of Saturday’s runners went against the clock on the training track.

They were out there to put the finishing touches to their preparation after the long five-week layoff and, it must be said, they looked far from jaded.

Gold Zest went out late to clock 38.5sec for the 600m while, earlier in the day, jockey Koh Teck Huat took Atlantean out for a spin, running out the trip in 39.1.

Incidentally, both Gold Zest and Atlantean are down to contest Race 9 on the opening day. It is a Class 5 Division 2 sprint over 1,200m on the Polytrack.

It is a puzzling sort of race, with many chances, and the two “workers” are right in the mix.

Koh sticks with Atlantean, while apprentice Akmazani Mazuki will take 3kg off the back of Gold Zest.

From Stephen Crutchley’s yard, Gold Zest is already a seven-year-old but he does not seem ready to be put out to pasture.

On Dec 20, he went really well in a trial, losing by only ½-length to Mercury Storm.

But the son of Highly Recommended is an enigma. He has been sparingly raced.

He had one start in 2019, two in 2020 and three in 2021. Last season saw him race seven times.

We have yet to see him greet the judge but who knows what this new season will bring.

As for that other seven-year-old, Atlantean, he is already a seven-time winner and growing long in the tooth does not seem to be a problem for the son of Dick Turpin.

It was in July that the Alwin Tan-trained runner fashioned his seventh victory and Saturday’s track and trip should not pose a problem.