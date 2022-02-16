It is hard to oppose Demigod over the mile

Here's a form analysis of Wednesday’s South Africa (Greyville):

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(5) DEMIGOD showed potential last year and may have needed time to mature. He has been rested and looks hard to beat over the mile.

(1) BELL STARBUSTER has (7) LILY OF ORANGE and (3) SEA CRUISE to contend with. She could take the fight to the wire. Lily Of Orange has been a bit disappointing. Sea Cruise also seems capable of better and, on the Poly, could get the race run to suit.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(6) TELL MY FORTUNE loved the longer trip only just failing, but was carried out in the race. She showed she has no problem with the Poly and should make amends.

(7) HE’SMAKINGEYESATME ran a much better race on Poly debut. She took on males in that and the form could be strong in this race.

(3) FLAG OF WREN was dangerous in two of her last four but goes much further today. If she stays, she could fight it out.

(2) RASPBERRY BERET has sprinted well and interestingly goes much further today.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(2) IBUTHO won a little cosily last time. He has drawn well again and should have every chance of following up.

(6) RUN TO DENMARK ran out a comfortable winner from the front. If allowed to dictate, could be hard to catch.

(7) GALWAY and (9) DECORATED both seem capable of better and perhaps need more of a test. Watch the betting.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) PORT ADELAIDE showed good resolve, finishing third in her first run out of maiden company. The race was done in a good time and, racing fresh, she could turn in a winning performance.

(6) HOT MONEY won a nice race last time and, if able to sustain that effort over the longer trip, can follow up.

(8) LADY YUSRA was not far off her last time and could be better over this distance, so can turn it around.

(10) PURPLE SHADOW won her only start here earlier and may relish being back on the Polytrack.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(6) ULTRA MAGNUS boasts the best profile in the race and is weighted to win. But he has not won for a while and could also just need it after a rest.

(3) PRAY FOR RAIN was a costly failure the last time he raced here when favourite. He could bounce back to best back on the Poly and needs to be taken seriously.

(1) KINGS ROAD will be the one to catch turning for home. He was lightning fast again in a strong field on the Highveld last time and yielding conditions looked to be what caused him to stop there.

(2) AD ALTISIMA and (7) LOVE BOMB both know how to win here and could upset the apple-cart.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) PELARGONIUM may have bitten off more than she could chew last time. She is highly regarded but that run in a higher grade came a bit too soon. Back down in class and jumping from a good stall, she could win this.

(9) BIG SKY COUNTRY did not appear to stay last time and is brought back to sprint. She enjoys this track and trip and could score for an in-form stable.

(11) FLASHY KAITRINA is getting there but has drawn wide again.

(3) BRUNILDA and (5) MAIDENS PRAYER are capable of bold bids.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) PHILISPIEL did very well from wide draws in his last two and now Gate 1 would be deserving. He has matured and can step up on an ordinary earlier Polytrack form.

(3) FOREST JUMP is back over his best trip and could show up strongly.

(4) HIPPOCRATES finished ahead of Forest Jump and he, too, is better over this trip so should make a race of it.

(12) TAMBORA has been improving with each start and is the one to watch.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(10) ONE SHOT WONDER looks ready to win but has to overcome a wide draw and is giving away weight. But that does not mean he cannot finally score.

(11) METALLIC GOLD is coming along nicely but has drawn widest. He rates as the biggest danger.

(4) PURPLE OPERATOR finished close up in a weak race and has drawn well. It could be his turn.

(7) ALPENHORN is the dark horse first up on the Poly.