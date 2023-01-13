It’ll pay to Go Like Flo in opener

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) GO LIKE FLO finished strongly after a slow start over 1,000m last time. The filly should be third-time lucky with the extra 200m.

She finished ahead of (2) YGRITTE and (12) HIERKOMMIEBOKKIE and should confirm that form. Hierkommiebokkie improved after a break last time and would have tightened up to pose the bigger threat.

(11) LA PURA VIDA made a pleasing Cape introduction and is capable of building on that effort.

(3) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL has the form and experience to make her presence felt.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(15) THEWOLFOFWOLSELEY relocated from the Highveld and returned after a rest and gelding surgery to finish a creditable fourth over the track and trip. He should be fitter.

(14) SAN PEDRO failed to build on a pleasing debut in his second start but has been gelded. He could have more to offer.

Well-bred newcomers (1) ROSH KEDESH and (11) TAMBOURINE MAN must be respected, especially if the market speaks in their favour.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) MEDLERS TART and (2) FIELDS OF GREEN are well drawn. Capable, they have their say over this trip.

(4) SUPREME DREAM improved to finish ahead of Fields Of Green last time and should also be there.

(5) TYPEFACE and (6) TUSCANY disappointed last time but both remain capable of better.

(11) BUSY LIZZIE and (13) MARY LAMB are closely matched on the form of their recent meeting and should appreciate the extra 200m.

Race 4 (1,200m)

The progressive (4) PONTE PIETRA will need a longer distance to be at his best. But the colt has the ability to run well fresh over this shorter trip.

(3) FORT RED landed a gamble over this track and journey last time. He earned a four-point penalty but is unlikely to be far off the mark.

(5) WINTER PEARL and (7) TUSCAN GOLD are better off on these terms and could get into the action.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) HAMMIES HERO may have fluffed his lines when tried over 1,400m last time, but he is better than that run suggests. The colt is capable of bouncing back to form reverting to this trip.

(7) TRIVIAL MATTER and (3) RAGNAR LOTHBROK are distance-suited.

(8) PIROSHKA is proven at this level and will likely make his presence felt.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(14) SHE’S MY CAPTAIN is course-and-distance suited. She registered both wins under Richard Fourie, who is sticking to the four-year-old. Although given a three-point penalty for her last-start success, the promising mare should still be competitive.

(7) EVERLASTING and (13) FASHION MISTRESS ought to get closer on revised weight terms.

(15) ALLENDE opened her account last time with cheekpieces. The fast-maturing filly should go well again with that headgear retained despite the trip being 200m shorter.

Race 7 (1,400m)

Lightly raced four-year-old geldings (1) SILVANO’S DASHER and (5) IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA met over 1,600m, which the latter won. But Silvano’s Dasher bounced back to score over 1,400m last time. With little between the pair on revised terms, they are likely to dominate the finish again.

KwaZulu-Natal raider (3) SEE IT AGAIN is an exciting three-year-old colt with bigger targets on his agenda. It would not surprise if he were to put up a forward showing on his track debut.

The consistent (4) LOOK FOR HOUNDS and (11) PACAYA, who is making a comeback, will keep those principal contenders honest.