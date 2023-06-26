It’s going to be Gold For Africa in Race 4

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) WINNING GRACE quickened nicely when chasing home the winner last time. That was on the turf. With improvement, she is the one to beat. (2) EXCLUSIVELY YOURS is improving. The filly ran on well for third on this surface last time. A threat. (5) SI GIOCA can improve second-up, after finishing fifth on debut. (6) STAGE PLAY should also contest the finish. She ran a close second at her penultimate start.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) FIERY CLIFFS has improved with every run at this venue and his winning turn should come soon. He was third in his last two starts. (2) AFRODITE returned to form with a nice run last time, finishing third. The biggest threat with further progress. (6) ROYAL VENUS ran on well in her penultimate start but disappointed last time. She can bounce back for a place. (9) FIRE CHASER has not been beaten far in two starts and should have more to offer.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(2) WILDEST DREAMS has been a revelation with some nice wins. All she needs is for things to go right with her in this small field. (1) GOLIGHTLY likes the Polytrack but is better over 1,600m. (4) AERIAL VIEW disappointed last time after a nice win. A more aggressive tactic may well work this time. (6) HEARTSEASE is consistent and should be right there at the finish.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(1) GOLD FOR AFRICA is improving with each run and looked an unlucky loser last time when a narrow second. The chestnut filly has hit form and will be suited by the extra 100m. (2) RAGSAA has been running on well at the finish in her recent runs, including a second last start. She should fight out the finish. (4) BALLYCOTTON seldom runs a bad race but is battling to win and could finish in the money. (5) RACINANTE probably prefers the turf but she will be running on when others have cried enough. Place chance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) GREEN FALCON is improving, so could be the right one for this handicap. He gets S’manga Khumalo but has a tricky draw. (1) SILVERY BLUE is very consistent. She just needs a bit of luck to snare her second success. (6) SILVER STARDUST is clearly a difficult ride but is probably running over the course and distance that suits him most. He will be right there at the finish. (9) ESSOS was not disgraced when fifth last time and could finish in the money.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) WAZ WOUTER was not disgraced when run out of it late on the turf last time, finishing a smack-up fourth. He could be better on the Polytrack. (1) DUKE OF ORANGE has not won for a while. He often gives start away but has a good chance. (3) PASHTUNWALI has taken to the Polytrack and could make further improvement. (7) WIND SOCK jumps from a good gate and is suited by the course and distance.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) GLASS SHOES is the one to beat, although the 1,200m does stretch the filly. Her only win and two placings were over 1,000m. (1) VIHZOE’S MAGIC is better than her last-start sixth. She was placed at her preceding two runs.5) QUICK COUNT returns to the Polytrack and will do a lot better. (6) RIDE THE LIGHTNING and (7) AIMEE’S IDOL are in good form and hold winning chances.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) GREAT MELODY has picked up three handicaps in 2023. There is no reason he cannot win again. It was a strong aggressive ride that did the trick last time over this trip. (3) COASTAL PATH has a shocking draw for jockey Richard Fourie to deal with, but he has the ability to be right there at the finish. (10) MISS ROSE is drawn well and is course-and-distance suited. An obvious danger. (11) WARBONNET CREEK likes the Polytrack, so his last run can be ignored. He could earn some more money.