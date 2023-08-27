It's Lim's Kosciuszko, who else?

Lim’s Kosciuszko (Wong Chin Chuen) retaining his Lion City Cup crown by beating last-start Singapore Derby winner Golden Monkey (Hugh Bowman) on Sunday. The Daniel Meagher-trained and Lim's Stable-owned reigning Horse of the Year won the $300,000 Group 1 feature over 1,200m in 1min 08.94sec.

They knew the ending. But they still came to watch the “Kosi Show”.

And, at the end of it all, they gave Lim’s Kosciuszko – Kranji’s latest superstar – a standing ovation as he posed for pictures with his connections.

It was like years ago – in 1977 – when Singapore’s well-informed racegoers knew for certain that English maestro Lester Piggott would steer home Blue Star to victory in this same race.

That he did, for the second year running. Much like what we saw on Sunday. But still they applauded like they had just witnessed a top-rated show.

Yes, also for the second successive year, Lim’s Kosciuszko’s connections lifted the Lion City Cup – much like his trainer Daniel Meagher said he would.

Credit to the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained last-start Singapore Derby winner Golden Monkey, who took second. He ran out of his skin.

But, even with Hugh Bowman riding hell for leather over the final 100m, they were never going to get close to Wong Chin Chuen on the reigning Horse of the Year.

Indeed, a length would separate the top two in the Group 1 $300,000 sprint over 1,200m.

Another crowd favourite, Mr Malek, finished well for third spot for A’Isisuhairi Kasim and Steven Burridge.

Owned by Lim Siah Mong of Lim’s Stable, Lim’s Kosciuszko, or “Kosi” to Meagher, paid $7 for the win.

It was a measly sum but, even if you did not have a bet on Singapore’s best horse, you would have wanted him to win.

That is the thing when you are a celebrity. You have everyone in your corner.

As expected, Meagher was emotional after the race.

“I am relieved, I’m all emotional. He’s a very good horse. He has done an amazing job for myself, Mr Lim and our stable,” he said.

“He’ll go on to the Raffles Cup, the QEII Cup and, you never know, he might go to the (Singapore) Gold Cup.”

The three Group 1 features are on Sept 23, Oct 14 and Nov 11.

It might have sounded a tad ambitious but, hey, from what we saw on Sunday, the “Kosi Show” could run for a few more seasons.

That is how good he is.

His rider, Wong, agreed.

“He is a great horse. There was pace in the race, so I put him where he was happy. As expected, in the straight, he was just too good. Yes, he is something special,” said the Malaysian rider.

It was Lim’s Kosciuszko’s second Lion City Cup and fifth Group 1 success. He also won the Singapore Derby, Raffles Cup and Kranji Mile. His other feature win was the Group 3 Merlion Trophy.

A race earlier – in the 10th event of the day – we saw for the first time on Sunday, the Lim’s Stable colours donned by the winner, Invincible Tycoon.

But, unlike Lim’s Kosciuszko, it was not scripted. After all, the big favourite was Cavalry, who finished down the course. He bled.

Honours, instead, went to the lowest-rated horse in that Class 1 race over the mile.

But, as far as jockey A’Isisuhairi and Burridge were concerned, the rating was just a number.

What mattered was the form on the day. And, from what unfolded, the form horse was Invincible Tycoon – and it showed.

He rewarded his supporters with a $27 payout.

Like Lim’s Kosciuszko, he, too, could have starring roles in the rich races coming up.