It’s Lucky Sweynesse

The Manfred Man-trained Lucky Sweynesse (Zac Purton) winning the Group 2 Sprint Cup over 1,200m at Sha Tin on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC
Apr 10, 2023 05:41 am

HONG KONG Consolidating his status as Hong Kong’s premier sprinter with a facile triumph in the Group 2 Sprint Cup (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Sunday, Lucky Sweynesse will next go for the HK$20 million (S$3.4 million) Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1,200m).

Trainer Manfred Man is also considering overseas options.

The authority contained in Lucky Sweynesse’s one-length win over reigning Hong Kong Champion Sprinter Wellington and Master Eight under Zac Purton prompted Man to describe the Sweynesse gelding as “very special”.

Boosting his earnings to HK$32,485,200 with an 11th win from 15 starts, Lucky Sweynesse will lead Hong Kong’s arsenal of speedsters in the Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize, before being set for a possible shot at the Group 1 Yasuda Kinen (1,600m) on June 4.

The Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1,400m) winner is the first horse to win six races this season in Hong Kong. - HKJC

