It’s McDonald again – on Voyage Bubble in Group 1 Stewards’ Cup

Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup-winning jockey James McDonald steering the Ricky Yiu-trained Voyage Bubble to beat Beauty Eternal (Zac Purton) in the Group 1 Stewards' Cup (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Jan 21.

HONG KONG - Voyage Bubble sealed his ascent into the elite class with an emphatic victory in the HK$13 million (S$2.3 million) Group 1 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Jan 21, as James McDonald anointed Ricky Yiu’s flag-bearer as an emerging star.

Providing Yiu with his first Group 1 triumph since Amber Sky in the 2014 Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m), Voyage Bubble propelled McDonald to his sixth Hong Kong Group 1 gong.

His mount stalked California Spangle and Beauty Eternal from third place, before asserting his superiority with terminal acceleration from the 350m mark.

Voyage Bubble downed Beauty Eternal by 1¼ lengths in 1min 33.97sec, with Beauty Joy another length away in third.

Improving his career record to six wins and six placings from 15 starts and prize money of HK$41 million, Voyage Bubble gave McDonald his second Hong Kong Group 1 sucess this season.

He steered Romantic Warrior to victory in the Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) on Dec 10.

“I was in a nice, controlling position where I felt like if the pace slackened – which it did – that I was in a free-rolling position,” said McDonald.

“I had enough room around so that I could go when I wanted to go and it worked out perfectly.

“I’m very proud of this horse. He put in a fantastic run in the International Mile (Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile over 1,600m when second to Golden Sixty) and backed it up today.

“There’s no heir apparent to Golden Sixty, but we’re happy to be the next man jogging on the spot, so to speak, and we’re probably lucky the champ wasn’t there.”

Addressing Voyage Bubble’s future, McDonald said the 2023 BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) and Hong Kong Classic Mile (1,600m) winner had a host of options.

“He’s lightly raced, he’s five, he’s at the peak of his powers. The world’s his oyster, really,” said the Australia-based Kiwi, reconfirming he would partner Romantic Warrior in the Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (2,000m) on Feb 25.

“They can go wherever they want to go – Australia, Dubai or Japan – I don’t know. I’ll leave that to the connections to see where he fits in against really good international competitors,” said McDonald.

Yiu is weighing up tilts at either the Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) at Meydan on March 30 or the Group 1 Doncaster Mile Handicap (1,600m) at Randwick in Sydney on April 6, but McDonald said there are plenty of opportunities in Hong Kong for Voyage Bubble. HKJC