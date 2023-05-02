It’s not such a washout: Clements

Trainer Michael Clements’ newcomer Pacific Emperor (Simon Kok) putting paid to his rivals in the Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,200m on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Trainer Michael Clements had four good reasons for looking up to the heavens when Saturday’s race meeting was abandoned – both literally and figuratively.

He totally understood the decision as a bolt of lightning flashed across the overcast sky, and Kranji was battered by heavy rain.

But the 2020 Singapore champion trainer had also just got over the disillusion of scratching four horses in the first leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge on April 8, the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m), won by Donna Logan’s January.

He had been champing at the bit since, keener than ever to bounce back. More so in a series that used to be his province, but which has dodged him in the last two years.

With Takanini, Coin Toss, Pacific Hero and Pacific Warrior, the Zimbabwe-born handler was bullish he had the right squad to finally beat the jinx in the second leg, the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) slated as Race 11 on Saturday.

He was sending out more or less the same quartet as in the Sprint, minus Petrograd, replaced by Pacific Hero, all live chances – including likely favourite Takanini – but fitter and stronger three weeks later.

It was understandably another bitter bill to swallow when the last three races were washed out.

But Clements wholeheartedly backed the Singapore Turf Club, saying that safety took precedence over anything, including his own vested interests.

“A committee was consulted, and after discussion, we supported the club’s decision to cancel the last three races,” said Clements, who is also the president of the Association of Racehorse Trainers Singapore (Arts).

“The inclement weather and poor visibility had turned it into a workplace safety issue.

“At the same time, as it was getting later and later, we could not turn on the track floodlights as they haven’t been used for a number of years. It’d be too dark to carry on.

“All in all, it was the right thing to do. The good news is the Classic will be postponed to this Saturday (along with the Class 4 race over 1,600m), with the same horses maintained.”

Debates over the pros and cons of an extra week for the 14 contenders to a $150,000 feature race will rage.

It is great for those who were a little undercooked, but not so great for those who had peaked.

But, at the end of the day, one week is not that long. A bit of tinkering will get them back on the starting grid, all raring to go again.

Unless the run of bad luck in the series continues, especially for Clements who, in the last decade, made a name for himself with 3YOs like Countofmontecristo, Top Knight and Tiger Roar.

Since Starlight won the Classic in 2021, he saw one horse break down, another lose narrowly, and then, the 2023 Sprint debacle, a voluntary en masse scratching brought about by five morphine cases in his barn.

“Whether I’m a good trainer or not is besides the point. I think I’ll just need to take a flower bath this week,” he quipped.

However, Saturday’s meeting was not a total washout for him.

A silver lining emerged in Race 6, the $50,000 Class 4 Division race Polytrack race over 1,200m, fittingly named after his 3YO champion Countofmontecristo – Pacific Emperor ($16) scoring by nearly four lengths on debut.

“He had two starts in Australia (as Smax) and showed good ability with one win on the synthetic and one third,” said Clements.

“We did enter him in the first leg, but he was rushed. Subsequently, we picked a Class 4 race that day instead, even if I thought this first run could find him out.

“But he didn’t run. He was one of the horses withdrawn that day.

“The extra time allowed him to have another trial, which definitely helped bring him on.

“I expected him to go well even if he lacked the racing fitness.

“But, after having had another trial and running first-up on the all-weather, in hindsight, he was impressive.”

A happy headache might loom, though, but Clements has mastered the art of dealing with big teams down pat.

“It’s possible Pacific Emperor runs in the Guineas. I discussed with the owners yesterday,” he said, referring to the reinstated 3YO third leg, the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) on May 20.

“It still wouldn’t be an ideal programme with such a big jump in class and distance.

“We’ll wait for the outcome of the second leg before deciding.”