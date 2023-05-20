It’s time to be Happy Daily

Happy Daily has been reliable all season and should arguably have more than one win next to his name this campaign. The Peter Ho-trained five-year-old Kiwi-bred can bounce back for his fourth success in the last of 10 races at Sha Tin on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,200m)

7 Magic Traveller has trialled well for his debut and the inside draw should afford him his opportunity.

4 Sunlight Power did well on debut to grab third. He will be closing late again for his first win.

6 Ho Ho Star looks to have his fair share of ability. He can make his presence felt first-up.

1 Speedy Smartie has the wide draw to overcome but do not discount.

Race 2 (1,000m)

4 Sparkling Knight is chasing back-to-back wins. He is expected to fly to the front under 10lb (4.54kg) claiming apprentice Ellis Wong. One to catch.

8 Dream Winner has impressed at the trials. He can score first-up for champion trainer Frankie Lor.

6 Sparkling Dolphin does his best racing down the straight. He was a tidy winner two runs ago.

9 Hong Kong Hall gets the services of Zac Purton, who rode his 600th Happy Valley winner on Wednesday. He is steadily improving with each outing.

Race 3 (1,600m)

1 Bulb Prince drops to Class 5 and gets Purton. He looks to be in the right vein form of form and will really appreciate racing in this grade.

8 Beauty Nova seems to do plenty right, except win. He can make his presence felt from an ideal draw.

2 Star Of Glory will relish the grade. He could be the value runner.

9 Mister Arm mixes his form but is a threat from gate 1 in this grade.

Race 4 (1,600m)

9 Looking Cool has consistency on his side and is a winner in a higher grade. He pairs favourably with Karis Teetan off a mark that suggests he is capable of returning to winning ways.

2 Fast Buck can mix his form but knows exactly what it takes to win in this grade.

4 Master Of Fortune won with plenty still up his sleeve last time. He will be thereabouts again.

6 Right As Rain will get back and run on strongly over this trip.

Race 5 (1,800m)

11 Telecom Cheetah can score with a clean run. The pace looks solid and he should get his opportunity to overhaul this group.

2 Round The Earth steps down to Class 4. He bears watching with Purton hopping up.

8 Forever Glorious is chasing back-to-back wins. He has found his niche and remains a big chance.

1 Circuit Nine makes the dip to Class 4. He is better than his recent form suggests.

Race 6 (1,400m)

11 Regent Glory can find the front and give them something to run down under Teetan. He is in a rich vein of form.

1 Red Hare King won with authority last start. He looks well placed to maintain that level of form.

6 Charmander is on the quick back-up. He is a big threat from gate 1.

10 Loriz can mix his form but has the benefit of an inside draw.

Race 7 (1,000m)

8 Ka Ying Spirit has trialled well ahead of his return. He is returning from a setback but his best form has come over this course and trip.

5 Flying High is after a fourth consecutive win. He owns a slick personal best over the course and distance.

3 Pleasant Endeavor loves the trip. He gets a handy 10lb taken off with Wong’s claim.

11 Flying Dragon slots in light. He is a bit of value.

Race 8 (1,200m)

8 Ready To Win turned his form around last start. He is doing enough to suggest that he can continue that level of racing. Vincent Ho’s retention is a positive.

11 Lucky Encounter was impressive when winning his last start. He rises in grade, which will prove another challenge.

6 Prince Of Porty is a two-time winner from three starts. He looks to have a few more rating points still in hand.

10 Silver Sonic drastically reversed his form last start. The value chance.

Race 9 (1,600m)

8 Sunny Star has caught the eye in trackwork. He pairs favourably with Ho and the prospects of a fast pace should see him test this group.

11 Amazing Victory is consistent and gets a handy pull in the handicap with 121lb assigned.

5 Sweet Encounter caught the eye coming from the rear last start. He will enjoy the return to the mile.

1 Tuchel has the class edge and brings the right form lines to this contest.

Race 10 (1,400m)

11 Happy Daily has been reliable all season and should arguably have more than one win next to his name this campaign. Teetan takes the ride and he is the one to beat.

5 Beauty Missile can park close to the speed and give this group something to worry about.

3 Beauty Inspire continues to improve and appears to have acclimatised.

1 Mighty Stride came unstuck on the wet deck last start. Expect sharp improvement.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club