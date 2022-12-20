It’s time for Bright Star to shine

Race 1 (1,000m)



(1) TEEREX came in for strong support on debut but was outsprinted by the speedy filly Sovereign Grant. The extra 200m should suit. He can go one better.

The Mike Miller yard saddles five of the nine runners, with (3) ALMOND BUTTER the choice of stable rider Serino Moodley.

(5) ROMANCE IN ROME can improve on his debut, along with (9) GIVERS GRACE, who has a stronger rider astride in leading jockey Keagan de Melo.



Race 2 (1,200m)



(3) BRIGHT STAR has missed a cheque only once in six starts. She has been racing over further but has the pace to get it right down the straight.

(13) CAN’T CATCH ME has found support in her six starts. She gets blinkers for the first time and is going down the straight.

(6) SWISS PARADISE has finished in the money in all three starts. The step-up in trip should suit.

(15) DAPPERFONTEIN has shown flashes of ability and could surprise.



Race 3 (1,400m)



(4) DADDY’S JET was well fancied last time but never recovered after a bad start. She can make amends, although she is taking the turn for the first time.

(3) STEALTH ATTACK has shown good form on the Poly. De Melo stays with the ride and she should make a strong challenge.

(5) KITTYBOYS GIRL has done well with blinkers and has gone close over the course and distance.

(6) VENETIAN LINK raced greenly on debut. She should have come on from that. With a stronger rider aboard, she can make a bold bid.



Race 4 (1,400m)



(3) CAPTAINOFTHEGREEN is lightly raced but has shown potential. He ran a cracker first-up out of the maidens. Although he takes a major jump in class, he has only 52kg to shoulder.

(4) BABY SHOOZ is smart but has plenty of problems. He is taking a five-point drop in the handicap and, if anywhere near his best, can get the measure of this field.

(7) PATRONAGE has been ultra consistent over the distance. Rachel Venniker utilises 1kg of her claim, so will be at her absolute minimum weight.

(2) GO MAN GO will have needed his last run. He has fair form at this course and jumps from a handy draw.



Race 5 (1,000m)



The lightly raced (5) ASPOESTERTJIE was a recent maiden winner but was having her first run for a new stable and is dropping in trip. She won well enough to suggest that she can follow up.

(6) WINTER JOURNEY is struggling for her second win but has never been too far back. She should be right there again.

(1) PRINCESS SANTO has recent form on the Poly but is also battling for her second win. The switch to the turf could bring out her best.

(11) GRUE OF ICE looks held by her stablemate on her last showing but is back on her best course. She can turn the tables.



Race 6 (1,600m)



(1) IRON WILL has useful turf form and the best draw. His two best recent efforts have been with de Melo aboard, so the signs are good. Expect decent support.

(3) ARROW’S MARK is in good form and goes well over this trip. This is his third run after a break, so he should be at his peak.

(4) PARIS PIKE was a well-beaten second first-up out of the maidens. Lightly raced, he has scope for further improvement.

(7) SLEEK AS SILK has consistent Poly form. She is taking on the males and has a light weight.



Race 7 (1,600m)



(8) MANHATTEN CAFE is down in class. Although he shoulders top weight, he goes well on turf and stays the trip comfortably.

(9) MEETATTHEWINDSOR has the widest draw and was a recent maiden winner over the course and distance. That was only his third start and he has improved with each outing. With a handy weight, he could easily follow up.

(6) BEND THE RULES has been knocking on the door for some time. He has a handy weight and goes well over the trip.

(4) DOUBLE MARTINI is back on his favourite surface and has been in good form. Before his last-start fifth, he was a back-to-back winner. He runs well when supported.