I’ve Got Wings to fly high

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) CAN’T CATCH ME appears to be best over this trip on the straight course.

(4) VARIETY FAIR has been coming on nicely with each outing. She looks primed for this.

(2) PRETTY ANALIA nearly surprised last time but her best recent effort has been on the Poly.

(13) DAPPERFONTEIN is not the easiest of horses. Her temperament can get the better of her, but she does have ability and can surprise.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) SUPER FAST was beaten narrowly over 1,000m on this course last time and steps up in trip. He should be hard to beat if he handles the extra 400m.

(1) FINE ADMIRAL had a tough draw last start. He was not far back at his previous sprint outing. With a plum draw, he should make good improvement.

(4) POWER STAR is way better than his last-start effort suggests. He goes well over this trip.

(6) OSHAKATI has smart sprint form on the Poly and goes an extra 200m on the turf.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) I’VE GOT WINGS was second on the Poly last time but has done well on the turf. A big chance in this line-up.

(3) GUTEN TAG has shown her best on turf. She has been a little unlucky and should put in a forward effort with some luck.

(6) GELSOMINA was a beaten favourite on the Poly last run but has done well on the turf. She is lightly raced and can still improve.

(7) MADAME ZABRE made big improvement first-up on the Poly. Needs to repeat.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(12) TRITON was much improved with blinkers last run. He should enjoy the step-up in trip.

(8) TIME TO MEDITATE makes the journey from Gauteng. He has shown up well over the trip but disappointed last run. He gets the blinkers for the first time.

(6) LA DREAMER takes on the males but has been close-up in her last two starts, both in soft ground. There is some heavy rain forecast which will help her chances.

(9) JOHNNY’S HOPE was run ragged last start but has shown consistent form. He can do better than that.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(4) BLAZING KISS did not finish too far behind in her handicap debut and her maiden form has been soundly franked.

(11) CATALEYA SUMMER shed her maiden tag on the turf but has run well in two subsequent races on the Poly. She enjoyed the extra distance last run and can go one better.

(6) SPLASH OF GREEN has dropped in the ratings and has shown up well in her last two outings with blinkers and tongue-tie removed. She should go close.

(3) ESCAPOLOGIST was a comfortable maiden winner last run. That form has been franked. Lightly raced, she can have more to come.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) IRON WILL was a beaten favourite on the Poly last start and switches back to his preferred surface. He has a light weight from the best draw.

(3) JUAN CARLOS is also back on his preferred surface and was runner-up in a Listed feature last start on this course.

(9) IDEAL ACT has raced on the Poly in his last two starts but goes well on the turf. Big weight but trip will suit.

(5) NEWS STREAM had the worst draw last run. He has improved with blinkers and is also in with a winning chance.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(6) ACTION TIME improved back with blinkers but got a hefty rating for his maiden success. The runner-up has won twice since then, so the rating is fully deserved.

Trainer Dennis Bosch has placed (5) DIANI well for his three consecutive wins. He took a seven-point jump in the handicap for his last win. He may still be under the handicapper’s radar.

(3) COUNT MARSH is always game but his recent form has been on the Poly. He goes well over this trip.

(8) MASTER OF LAW won well enough on the Poly last start to rate a money chance.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(5) LOOKING HOT has been going well in the soft going on the Highveld and is way better than her last-start effort on the Poly.

There should be very little between (7) VISION OF WILL and (9) OUR EMILY, who last met on the Poly with a short head between them. Vision Of Will is ½kg better off.

(4) PRINCESS SANTO showed up well on her return from a break but may still need another run. He best form is over this distance.