Jan 1 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

Competitive maiden, but (1) NELLIE MELBA has shown up well in both starts. She ran on late in the latest and the step-up in trip from the best draw should see her go close again.

(11) VIHAAN’S QUEEN has the worst draw but has done well in both starts in the soft, a condition she is likely to encounter again.

(9) HAVRE DE GRACE started at long odds on debut but showed up well despite racing greenly. The experience should count in her favour.

(10) QUESTO E QUELLO improved nicely at second time of asking and now gets blinkers.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(5) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE was beaten by (2) EDDIE THE MOVER when last they met. Joshua Hotsnake is now 2kg better off and should be able to turn the tables.

(3) SHOTGUN WILLIE returned from a lengthy break when making his local debut on the Poly. He is sure to have tightened up from that effort and has a chance in this company.

(7) QUESTION OF FAITH has taken a big drop in the ratings. He was not far back last run and this trip should suit.

Race 3 (1,400m)

Wide-open handicap with many chances.

(6) QUANABI is seldom out of the money and loves this trip. Narrowly beaten last run and can go one better.

(2) POURSOMESUGARONME has been knocking on the door for some time. She goes well over this trip and is overdue.

(8) SKYTRIX won well on debut and the form has held up. The stable is in hot form and the step-up in trip should suit.

(7) BOSNAY ran well below her best last time. She will go close on her best form.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) CELTIC BEAUTY takes on the males. She won well second-up from a tough draw and can score again.

(1) COMMON GROUNDS backed up his maiden win with a close second. With the best draw, he must have a strong chance.

(8) THE SHEPHERD finally got it right last start. He got going late, so the extra furlong on the turf should suit.

(2) ANCIENT WORLD has shown up well in two starts since his maiden success. They have been over further but he still has a chance in tis field.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(5) GIVERS GRACE has run two smart races on soft ground. Conditions should suit her and she rates a strong chance.

(4) DRIVE BY comes from a very much in-form stable. Form hard to fault.

(7) DOCTOR’S ORDERS ran well below expectations last time. Previous form consistent; worth another chance.

(3) LEOPARD LADY is always game. Deserves another win.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) CAPE EAGLE has made steady improvement. Although only a narrow winner last time, the win was a lot easier than the margin would suggest.

He ran a cracker behind See It Again before that and a repeat of that effort should see him home.

He is also an entry in the WSB Cape Town Met and a win will enhance his chances of making the final field.

(4) ADDABAR got a hefty rise in the handicap after his easy last-start success. He was close-up behind Betway Summer Cup winner Royal Victory in the Michaelmas Handicap and is still on the up.

(9) MEXICAN PETE was never in the hunt in the Grade 2 Jonsson Workwear Dingaans last run. He did not travel well. However, he goes well over this course and distance and has a handy weight. He does look progressive.

(3) BELLA SICCOME is 1kg better off at the weights with Cape Eagle on their most recent meeting. But she could still find it difficult to turn the tables.

Race 7 (1,600m)

Duncan Howells holds a strong hand with three competitive runners.

(7) FORESHORE’s last run on the Poly can be struck off. She has shown plenty of promise and can make amends.

(1) ORIENTAL BOUQUET has the best draw and is well weighted. The step-up in trip should suit and any market support must be taken seriously.

(4) LADY OF POWER was totally outclassed in the Highveld features. However, she comes into this race off a smart Pinnacle Stakes showing. She has a big weight but should be thereabouts.

(2) MARIGOLD HOTEL has also been contesting the Highveld features and is on the hunt for more black-type races after finishing a distant second to the comfortable Ipi Tombe Challenge winner Gimme A Nother last time.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) JET LEGACY is lightly raced and goes in fresh. With the best draw, he has a strong chance.

(3) MASK ON did not appear to handle the soft ground last time after his back-to-back wins. He is likely to get soft ground, which is a concern.

(7) PHILISPIEL goes well over this course and distance and is better than his last effort behind Mask On.

(8) VISION TO ACHIEVE has a lot to do as she is up in class from the widest draw. However, she is on the up and has a money chance.