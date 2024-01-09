Jan 10 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Happy Together (Alexis Badel) is a winner of three of his last four starts. He has continued to improve and the light weight will afford him a winning chance in the Group 3 January Cup (1,800m) in Race 6 at Happy Valley on Jan 10.

Race 1 (1,000m)

6 Goodmanship has raced well this season. He pairs favourably with Karis Teetan and a return to the city circuit is a big plus. He is capable of returning to his best and prove tough to get past.

1 Happy Horse is in superb form with a win two runs back. Hugh Bowman’s pairing commands respect.

3 Multimore gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) taken off his back with apprentice Ellis Wong’s claim. Expect a sound effort, especially near the head of the field.

2 August Moon, a last-start fourth, is next in line.

Race 2 (1,650m)

4 Running Ahead was sound second-up and he can improve following that run. He draws ideally, which could easily see him save the right amount of ground. The one to beat.

2 Simply Maverick is versatile. He is holding his form and gets another chance in Class 4 after his smashing win two starts ago.

5 Fearless Fire is consistent and can make his presence felt again. He will be very competitive against this lot.

6 To Infinity is after back-to-back successes. He has a suitable gate.

Race 3 (1,650m)

4 Red Hare King draws ideally and has raced well all season at Happy Valley. He comes into this following a pair of runner-up efforts over the course and distance. The one to beat from gate 1, assuming he receives an economical run in transit.

1 Samarkand can press forward to lead. He is chasing a hat-trick of wins and remains in Class 4, which suits.

11 Affirm slots in light and has found sound form. He has taken time but his most recent run was decent.

5 Super Baby can also roll forward. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,200m)

10 Valhalla won well last start and rises to Class 4. This is a tougher task, but he is in the right vein of form. He continues to race well at his preferred track.

5 Great Achiever finished seventh first-up in Hong Kong. He can take another forward step, especially from barrier 1. He could have value.

11 Mr Good Vibes has been making ground of late and the light weight affords him his chance.

4 High Rise Soldier has experience on his side. Keep safe.

Race 5 (1,200m)

1 Happy Fat Cat can bounce back to his best in this grade. He draws ideally and should find the front, especially with 5lb taken off his back with Angus Chung’s booking. The one to catch.

5 Gold Tack returns first-up with some nice trials. He was showing plenty of promise last season, enough to suggest he can return a winner very soon.

6 Lyrical Motion gets 10lb removed with Wong up. He has raced well all season.

2 Joy Coming is open to improvement. Next in line.

Race 6 (1,800m)

Group 3 January Cup

9 Happy Together continues to improve and the light weight affords him a winning chance. Although the opposition looks a bit strong, the likely prospect of a fast tempo will suit him.

7 Helene Feeling is another who keeps raising the bar. He has his fair share of quality as a four-time winner already.

11 La City Blanche slots in light and is suited in this grade.

4 Telecom Fighters has claims. Expect he rolls forward for his chance.

Race 7 (1,800m)

3 Turin Mascot has performed all season. He is consistent and tends to do very little wrong. He can score again this term with the right run from a slightly tricky draw.

6 Lean Hero loves the course and is a winner over this distance. He is favoured from the inner-most gate, which should allow him to save ground and then go for the kill.

9 Intrepid Winner is after back-to-back victories. He can make his presence felt again.

5 Escape Route has been racing well all season. A major player off his current rating.

Race 8 (1,200m)

9 Healthy Healthy is a superb talent. He is chasing a fourth win this season – and third in succession. The draw is suitable and he can win again after proving his worth in this grade last time.

6 Never Too Soon is a two-time winner from three starts this campaign. He returns to Happy Valley, which is a plus.

3 Brave Star has gone close each start this season, with two seconds and a third. He deserves another chance.

4 Copartner Ambition has won three out of his last four starts. Hugh Bowman hops up and he can test this group.

