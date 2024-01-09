Jan 10 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) FLYING REIGN STORM starts from the best gate and has run three races. She is starting to show satisfactory improvement and does not bump into the strongest field. Good each-way value.

(7) THE QUEEN BEE can be forgiven for her below-par run last time and is a serious contender.

(6) LADY OF THE SWORD can start getting much closer now and has a place chance.

The same can be said for (4) ELECTRA GREEN.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(7) ELEGANT ACT has placed five from six starts and nearly won last time. Looks difficult to oppose.

(6) LITTLEBLACKVELVET comes from an in-form yard and she is improving with racing. Apprentice Kobeli Lihaba, who claims 2.5kg, knows her well.

(1) GRECIAN PALACE and (4) VALLI GAL have place chances.

Race 3 (1,400m)

A tough race with many chances.

(11) TIME TOGETHER loves the Polytrack and is winning his races well. Can make it three-in-a-row.

(10) MASTER FUEGO is clearly useful and progressive, having won twice from four races. Big chance.

(8) HOPE IS POWER is one for the shortlist.

(5) MR PIGALLE can never be discounted.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) JUST VIRGINIA is back in encouraging form. She ran an absolute cracker last time and again gets the services of in-form rider Richard Fourie. Can win.

(8) BABY ON BOARD skated clear of the opposition last time when making her new yard debut and can follow up.

(4) IDEAL GIFT showed guts and determination when winning in December. Worth watching again.

(5) WHATSUPBUTTACUP is the place value for the quartet.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(9) TOBACCONIST fought out the finish last time with Tin Cup and failed narrowly. He does have a wide draw to deal with but, if overcoming it, can go one better.

(1) SAFE SPACE gets gate 1 and Fourie. The gelding has been running close in the last two starts. The value choice.

(3) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY has a very strong place chance.

(8) TOP TEN is a must for the quartet.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(7) BLUSH OF DAWN is taking time to score again but is consistent and looks ready to pass the line first. Fourie rides for Garth Puller.

(8) FLYING THE STAR is also taking time to register again but is holding form. She has run third in her last four starts. A big runner.

(9) POPPY OF BAYEUX and (6) BIRDWATCHER deserve respect for the quartet. They can make their presence felt.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(9) VISION TO ACHIEVE has won two of her last three races and is set to continue her victorious ways.

(10) PELARGONIUM gets 1.5kg off from Rachel Venniker’s claim and she knows this mare well. Each-way chance.

(2) SOVEREIGN GRANT and (4) STATUS QUO from the Michael Miller yard have to be respected. Sovereign Grant returns from a rest but is clearly talented, while Status Quo can surely do way better than her last run suggests.