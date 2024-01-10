Jan 11 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,800m)

(6) PLAY WITH FIRE looks the one to beat in the Work Riders opener. However, the blinkers are off and she will need to keep her mind on matters.

(8) RED KNOT can improve if she can settle early.

(4) TEO TORRIATTE and (5) ARCTIC VIXEN improved in their last respective performances and could have a say.

(3) VOSHAARNOOI is held on form but can male the quartet.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) SAKHALA IS’CATHULO failed narrowly with blinkers on first time last start. Blinkers are off.

In the same race, stablemate (7) SMASHING was disappointing but her saddle did slip.

(2) SEA SHANTY is sure to improve and could make up the difference on the first mentioned – consider for honours.

Another runner sure to improve is (5) MAJOR STRIDES, who should be cherry ripe.

(6) VATHOMVLAFFIE disappointed last time.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(8) THING CALLED LOVE was heavily backed in her second start. She has ability but comes off a long break and deserves respect.

Also off a lengthy layoff is (1) ARTICUNO. She comes from franked form. Respect the money.

(5) SOMEDAY MAYBE is still waiting for her day but has a trifecta chance.

(4) JUMPING ANALIA and (3) OUT THE MIST should get close together and either could take home a cheque.

(6) MAGICAL STONES and (2) FEATHER DANCER could place.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(1) ABSOLUTE VALUE and (2) BATTLEGROUND look to fight it out again.

On collateral form, (3) PROFESSOR SNAPE should not be far off them – respect.

(5) POSITIVE ATTITUDE is improving again and cannot be ignored. The remaining four runners could battle for quartet money.

Race 5 (2,000m)

On collateral form, (2) THREE STRANDS, (3) ARIEL’S JET and (6) UNIVERSAL LOVE should be on top of each other.

(1) GLOBAL CHOICE jumps up in distance and is bred to stay – she could upset the three above.

(7) ROSE TINTED, (8) BURMESE TIARA and (12) MEMORIAL DAY could find minor money.

Race 6 (1,000m)

With 4kg off her back, (1) ICE STAR could take advantage and record a deserved third victory.

(3) VIRGINIA BEACH only gets 0.5kg from her and it may not be enough.

(8) MIDNIGHT FUSION and (9) LAW OF SUCCESS should finish on top of each other on recent form, which obviously brings (6) HAPPY ANALIA into it.

(2) MYTHICAL DREAM has blinkers on and could improve.

(7) TAYOOBA needs to bring her A-game to score.

(4) WHITE HILLS can get into the mix.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) NETTLETON is in form and could go in again. However, (5) EMPRESS GAME receives 6kg from her for 2.8 lengths and could turn it around.

On collateral form, (4) WAR QUEEN comes into the reckoning and should be involved.

(2) CUE THE REBEL races before this – watch.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) COLORADO CREEK finished a length behind (8) GODFATHER recently but will be at peak fitness here and could turn it around.

(6) JUST NUISANCE won his maiden easily and could follow up.

(1) ROYAL EDITION needed his last outing and, despite the worst of the draws, could challenge.

Stablemates (11) SOLO DIVA and (13) LIBECCIO could make the frame.