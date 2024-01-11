Jan 12 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (2,400m)

(4) IMHOTEP could pack too much for these rivals in the Eastern Cape. Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson is raiding with a few at this meeting and this could start the day on a positive note.

(1) WOLFRAM and (2) MILITARY MAN are battling to get out of the maiden ranks but are capable of contesting the finish.

(3) FIRST MASTER makes his local debut and could improve.

(7) FEARLESS BADGER has improved and could finish in the money again.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) BRIDGERTON can finally get out of the maiden ranks. He is consistent and looks distance suited. Ready to score.

(1) WESTERN JACK is unreliable but is capable of earning some money.

(5) PIPER OF HAMELIN tries the turf and is capable of improvement.

(6) WILLIAM’S LEGACY changed trainers and could be ready to improve.

(9) MONTREAL is back on the turf and has a place chance.

(10) KITTY MO is progressing and should contest the finish again.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(8) UBISIKA is improving and could like this course and distance. Gets the vote to go one better.

(6) GUNSMOKE has been very good over this track and trip and should be right there at the finish yet again.

(1) ADIOS AMIGOS is capable of an upset on best form.

(4) TRAVEL MASTER has been in good form recently and is not out of it.

(3) CLIMATE CONTROL has disappointed in his last two starts but is capable of better.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(11) WAITING FOR SUMMER has not won for some time but is back on the turf and could pop up.

(1) PRINCE VIHAAN is not easy to go past when in the mood. Deserves respect.

(2) SLINGS AND ARROWS has shown good form on the grass of late and is not out of it.

(4) SUN DAZED has made the trip from Cape Town and deserves consideration.

(5) DOWSER and (7) TREASURE HUNT are two others that could be right there at the finish.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(6) EXECUTOR fluffed her lines on a heavy track in her penultimate start. She may be better on the Polytrack and is capable of winning.

(1) ELLA’S DELIGHT was not disgraced when fifth last time and could be a threat.

(2) POMODORO MAGIC is holding form and is clearly not out of it.

(4) HASTA LAVISTA BABY won well on debut before disappointing twice. First time on turf.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) FOR ALL WE KNOW is in good form and should be right there at the finish once more.

(3) STATE OF MIND is in nice form and can contest the finish again.

(4) GET IT DONE lacks a strong finish but is not out of it.

(5) BEAU KALA ran on well on Jan 5 and is in with a winning chance.

(7) TRIP TO BARBERTON is best on the turf and needs to be included in all bets.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(13) LUNA HALO has been good on her home track and was not disgraced in either of her last two starts in Cape Town. She is quite capable of bouncing back to score over a course and distance that suit.

(1) GOLD POKER GAME let her supporters down when tiring late last time. She is capable of better and would not be a surprise winner.

(2) AND WE DANCED was very unlucky last time. Should go close with a clear run.

(3) DEFINITELY MAYBE scored a good win last time. Not out of it.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(9) WARM WINTER NITE has been disappointing of late but has made the trip from the Western Cape and is capable of scoring.

(5) CAPTAIN TIK TOK returned to the turf with a good win and can follow up despite a penalty.

(3) COASTAL PATH is better than his last run would suggest and is a course-and-distance winner.

(6) FOREST SPY has ability but has not won for some time.

(7) AADEHYA was not disgraced last start when second and could finish in the money with the run under the belt.