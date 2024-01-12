Jan 13 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Joyful Hunter, a winner of three of his six starts, has yet to reach anywhere close to his ceiling in Hong Kong. He is after another success in the last race at Sha Tin on Jan 13.

Race 1 (1,400M)

14 Smart Beauty slots in light and gets a superb chance to record a first win. He caught the eye last start and Angus Chung’s 5lb (2.27kg) apprentice claim helps.

2 Dragon Delight is performing well in the bottom grade. He has drawn ideally and pairs favourably with Hugh Bowman.

5 Fire Ball is after consecutive wins but will need to overcome the wide gate.

13 Tsuen Wan Glory is next in line with the feather weight.

Race 2 (1,200M)

8 Master Mastermind has done well ahead of his debut. He does look well placed to make his presence felt in a big way.

1 Top Scorer was sound first-up when finishing second. He can improve from that effort.

2 Joy Of Spring soared to an improbable runner-up finish on debut two runs back. He can strike with the prospect of a dry track.

10 Mr Maestro has been solid across two runs and he can only get better.

Race 3 (1,200M)

1 Must Go makes a favourable step down to Class 4. He found form last start and shapes as the one to beat.

3 Run Run Timing has finished third twice in both runs in Hong Kong. His day will come soon enough.

8 Ruby Sailing has finished second four times across his short career. He just needs a bit of luck.

2 Sight Hero is next in line.

Race 4 (1,000M)

6 Deep Pursuit looks ready to strike first-up after his eye-catching trial at Conghua. He draws well for this race down the straight 1,000m.

1 James Tak is chasing back-to-back victories and he gets a handy 10lb taken off his back from Ellis Wong’s claim.

9 Lifeline Express can improve after finishing third on debut.

2 Metro Warrior steps down to Class 4, where he can compete strongly.

Race 5 (1,400M)

2 Fighting Machine is after consecutive wins and he can easily get that despite the wide draw. His latest score was superb and remains in Class 4.

13 Kasi Farasi was blocked for a run at the crucial stages last time. Expect him to bounce back, especially as he is clearly in the right vein of form.

8 Volcanic Spark is lightly raced but does have plenty of upside, especially with Bowman taking the reins.

7 Master Tornado is next in line.

Race 6 (1,600M)

7 Lucky Eternity deserves a first win. He has finished second twice over the course and trip this term, both times missing by under a length. He looks ready to win with Bowman back on board.

12 Northern Beast closed off nicely to finish fifth last time. Expect a similar effort again.

1 Holy Lake is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He can figure.

3 Beato is racing well and closing in on a first win. With Zac Purton up, he has claims.

Race 7 (1,200M)

6 Galaxy Patch returns in a bid for a hat-trick of victories. He has been touted as one of the next big things in Hong Kong. He can win easily.

7 Lucky Encounter will prove a formidable opponent. Lightly raced, he is open to improvement as a smart four-time winner from seven starts.

1 Ping Hai Galaxy can fire forward with the top weight. He has the class edge.

5 Bundle Of Charm has been solid this term.

Race 8 (1,200M)

9 Denfield has shown that he is best suited from a forward position and he did also have excuses last start. He can give this race a shake.

2 Cotton Fingers should get the run of the race from gate 1. He is closing in on a first win.

4 I Give is another who should roll forward. He is a prolific winner who can make his presence felt.

10 Magnificent Nine was without luck last start. Next best.

Race 9 (1,600M)

7 Hakka Radiance was impeded in the straight last start. He clearly has much more to offer and a clean run can allow him to show that.

13 Star Mac caught the eye with a fast-finishing third last time. He can do the same again under no weight.

2 Chancheng Glory is after a fifth straight win. In the form of his life, he should be able to cross the field for a forward position early on and hold on to the line.

3 Speed Dragon was impressive last start. Do not discount.

Race 10 (1,400M)

3 Joyful Hunter was incredible last start. A repeat of anything close to that effort should see him win again. A serious talent, he has yet to reach anywhere close to his ceiling in Hong Kong. Hard to beat.

4 Leslie surprised last start. He is holding his condition and poses a threat.

6 Beauty Fit continues to race well without winning. He was placed in each of his last five starts.

1 Beauty Crescent is still relatively lightly raced. He is drawn to get the right run for Purton.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club