Jan 13 South Africa form analysis

Race 1 (2,400m)

(2) ABSOLUTE VALUE is game and could complete a hat-trick.

(7) POSITIVE ATTITUDE should be ready to run a big race.

(3) PROFESSOR SNAPE should be ripe and ready.

(8) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM hardly runs a bad race. Another top hope.

On collateral form, (4) RULE BOOK should be involved.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(12) EMPRESSOFNORMANDY is improving and should fight out the finish.

(1) BOB is running close-up and should be thereabouts again.

(2) SEA SHANTY is coming right.

Respect any money for first-timers (13) GREEN FLASH and (9) ISIQALABA. They do not have to be too good to win.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(4) DHOW SOLO was a well-beaten favourite in her last two starts. The filly should redeem herself.

(2) GREAT BARRIER disappointed at short odds last time and is also hoping to get it right.

(1) ENCHANTING LADY is improving with racing and must be considered.

(13) WORK OF TIME is coming off a long layoff but could win fresh.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) KING OF SPIN had (7) GIVETHATMANABELLS close behind him when finishing second over this course and distance from wide draws.

They ought to play leading roles, especially as the winner has franked that form with a subsequent success.

(6) ETOILEFILLANTE has switched stables but is capable of making his presence felt.

(9) PATRICK’S ONE and (10) INDECENT PROPOSAL have claims, too.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) REGAL DAUGHTER needed her last run and should be right there from pole position.

Stablemate (6) DARLING HARBOUR was placed in her last two starts and is a threat.

(4) VILLA SEMAYA and (5) ARCTIC COMMANDER have had their chances and are just place hopes.

Watch first-timer (8) DIMAKO’S JET.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) ICE RAIN ran on well to finish second over this track and trip last time. A repeat of that performance could secure a victory.

(8) ROCKING PEONIE and (1) LUCKY THIRTEEN did not go unnoticed when running on from further back from wide draws in the same race. With any improvement, they pose as threats.

(9) CHARLENE, a last-start runner-up, ought to be competitive, too.

Race 7 (1,600m)

Stable companions (2) EMBLEM OF WAR and (3) LIVEBYTHESWORD, who both found support (but also problems) last time, will know more about it to redeem themselves.

(5) GREEN GARNET ran second last time. Will go close again.

(4) POLICY OF TRUTH is peaking after a rest and gelding.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(6) LIGHTNING GLOW finished second over 1,400m last time as odds-on favourite. He was subsequently gelded and will improve.

(7) PRINCE OF TIBET and (11) PLUS FOUR are held by that rival on the form of a previous meeting but should still be competitive.

A bigger threat, however, may come from (1) VOORLOOPERTJIE, who improved on his reappearance with a fast-finishing fourth over 1,400m. The extra 200m will suit.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(4) UNZEN beat (9) BRAVE VIKING, (6) SILENT WAR, (7) ANOTHER LEVEL and (3) PYROMANIAC on the Vaal straight but will be tested again.

(5) SILVER HILLS, the only filly in the race, could take it on her best form.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(5) PROMETTERE was rewarded for his consistency with a last-start victory in a higher grade over 1,400m. He should remain competitive despite a six-point penalty.

(9) ROSH KEDESH is closely matched on the form of an earlier meeting over this course and distance. Ought to turn the tables on 2.5kg better terms.

The versatile (10) FUTURE TURN could also make his presence felt on these terms.

(8) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN has come to hand and is another capable of playing a leading role.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(1) WHITE PEARL is starting to mature and is weighted to win.

(7) LADY FALLON looks to be on the up, while stable companion (4) ELEGANT ICE cannot be ignored for the money.

(2) BETULA could also get into the picture if she behaves herself.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(14) LINDBERGH made an encouraging stable debut in his first start over 1,600m, so is capable of having a say despite the widest gate and the big weight.

(3) PREVALENCE and (4) LUCE VERDE are closely matched on the form of their Nov 4 meeting.

(12) ROYAL SWAN MASTER, (7) NO APOLOGIES and (8) COASTAL COMMANDER make the shortlist in a competitive contest.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(1) MAIN DEFENDER is top class but gives 4.5kg to star filly (9) CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL, whose trainer must think she can win through a comparison with stablemate (2) GIMMEANOTHERCHANCE. A great finish is expected again.

(3) THE AFRICA HOUSE should be held on form and warrants to be in the quartet.

Race 14 (1,800m)

(6) WINDRUNNER was an authoritative winner of a similar contest over the course and distance last time. Should remain competitive with Aldo Domeyer astride, despite a six-point penalty.

However, runner-up (8) ENCHANTING CHOICE is weighted to turn the tables on 3kg better terms, while the fourth-placed (12) SUMMER NIGHT CITY is 5kg better off and will likely stake a claim as well.

(13) EPIKLEROS has performed well against male opposition and should enjoy facing females only but is drawn widest.

Race 15 (1,400m)

(1) BLESS MY STARS (62kg) and (2) CAPTAIN PEG (58kg) give (4) JULIET TANGO 8kg and 4kg respectively and this makes it very interesting.

(3) TULIP TREE could make the quartet.

Race 16 (2,000m)

It is hard to oppose the best-weighted (6) HOLD MY HAND. She has maintained a good level of form and consistency since. She finished third at Grade 3 in December.

(5) FLOWER OF SAIGON is favourably treated by the race conditions.

(2) ROYAL INVITATION, (3) SILVERLINKS and last-start winner (4) SUPREME DREAM complete the shortlist.

Race 17 (2,000m)

(2) RED MAPLE needed her last run and enjoys this track. She gives 4kg to the in-form (4) DAMOSTAR, who is looking for a hat-trick.

She also gives 3.5kg to (6) SPRING IN HEAVEN, who must come into the reckoning.

(3) KWAZZI’S LADY could take home a minor cheque.

Race 18 (1,400m)

The promising (3) TRIP TO MAPUTO missed getting her hat-trick last start because of her wide draw. She ran third. She shoulders top weight of 61kg but is favourably drawn in gate 3.

(1) GIMMETHATPEARL and (2) ANDI’S GIRL ran well enough over this course and distance last time to suggest they, too, could play leading roles from inside starting stalls.

(4) RANI OF JHANSI caught the eye on her Cape introduction and should have more to offer.