Jan 14 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,00m)

(4) GROVEFIELD showed good pace on debut and was only run out of it late by the favourite. Can go one better.

(3) SAMUEL LONGSWORD was only a length behind Grovefield first-up and has also improved.

(8) GREY FANTACY takes on the males and, judging by the jockey bookings, looks the pick of the Mike Miller quartet.

(10) SUNKA WAKAN improved nicely second-up. She has run well in the soft before.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(7) CAPTAIN MARSALA has shown up nicely in two starts with blinkers. He was not far back in second on this course last time from a wide draw.

(1) FUTURE FLO has the best draw and has been out of the money only twice in 10 outings, both occasions in soft going.

(9) MADISON VALLEY switches to the turf after two Poly outings. The second run was better.

(13) HELSINKI is back on turf over his best trip but has drawn wide.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) TOMYRIS started at long odds second-up and made good improvement. The filly has the best draw and the extra furlong should suit.

(3) TRUE LOVE’S KISS also made good improvement over this course and distance at her second start.

(8) SWEETER THAN HONEY started at long odds last run and was narrowly beaten. The trip suits and the stable is in form.

(9) ELUSIVE BELLE (tried further last start) could be more effective over this trip.

Race 4 (1,950m)

(6) IMAGINABLE has some fair form and stays the trip well. Apprentice Trent Mayhew’s 4kg claim will come in handy.

(4) KING’S ISLAND was narrowly beaten in a Maiden Handicap last start with a light weight. He steps up in trip which should suit.

(2) BANDMASTER looks to be coming to hand nicely.

(8) THE NOAH is also showing signs of progressing and gets first-time blinkers.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY did not have the best of passages last run but still finished not far back. The filly has got a three-point relief and can take advantage of that.

(8) CONVOCATION ran well below expectations when favourite, finishing behind stable companion (7) ANCIENT EPIC, who finished runner-up in that race. A better showing is expected.

(11) BONNE BOUCHE is back on her preferred surface and optimum trip.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(9) ULTRA MAGNUS just failed when beaten by the useful Pray For Rain over this course and trip. A repeat could see him score.

(7) COIN SPINNER is the highest-rated runner and was third behind Pray For Rain and Ultra Magnus. He is now 0.5kg worse off but is smart and cannot be written off.

(2) QHAWE LAMI has been a running a little below par recently but Clinton Binda makes the raid from the Highveld and Qhawe Lami gets first-time blinkers.

(3) BEECHAMWOOD BOY loves this course. He was close-up to the smart William Robertson last time.

Race 7 (1,750m)

(5) CAPE EAGLE was run out of it late as favourite by Formagear in the Christmas Handicap. He is now 1kg better off as the two meet again. Cape Eagle will appreciate the extra 150m.

(9) FORMAGEAR and stablemate (1) DOWN TO BUSINESS are in form and should stake their claims.

(2) ADDABAR disappointed behind Formagear but can make amends over this trip.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(10) DRIVE BY has a bit of a wide draw but has consistent form and goes well in the soft.

(6) POLITICAL PARTY showed up well in the soft last time and gets Mayhew’s 4kg claim.

(12) SAN MARZANO has the widest draw but has been showing signs of a return to form.

(4) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD has consistent form and goes well over this trip and going.