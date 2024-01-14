Jan 15 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(12) STRATA has been costly to follow but likes this distance. So, could be worth another chance.

(6) LUCY ROCKET and (3) PUSHING LIMITS both caught the eye on debut over this track and trip.

(5) TEQUILA SKY could have more to offer in first-time blinkers.

Watch the betting on the newcomers, especially (4) DAME OF TRIX.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL and (5) TAMBOURINE MAN have the experience, which ought to stand them in good stead.

(2) COLONEL GREEN, (7) LADY LOXTON and (9) SOOTY could get into the picture if they improve on their latest outings.

However, newcomers (8) MC DAZZLER, (10) CONGRESSMAN and (16) AQUILA GOLD do not need to be special to feature in a race of this nature.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) IN THE BAG, (3) HEKNOWS and (11) ASPECT have all shown enough to be competitive in this type of race.(1) EXPLOSIVE SPEED and (7) GO IT ALONE ought to improve having been gelded recently. Well-bred newcomer (9) JOIN THE DOTS was not a cheap purchase as a yearling – watch the betting.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(5) F EIGHT has beaten several of these in previous meetings, so is the one to beat. On the form of their recent meeting over 1,200m, (4) COSMIC ENERGY should confirm her superiority over (1) JET GREEN and (9) TRUE HORIZON, (8) GREEN ISLE, (10) MAD WORLD and (13) LITTLE LEXI complete the shortlist.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) HELIOTROPE has a bit to find on stablemate (10) ENGLISH MISTRESS but can turn the tables.

(7) FAIRFIELD was behind (4) DREAM SEARCHER last time but can reverse that form.

(3) FOUR JACKS, (6) DAWN CLOUD and (12) APPROACH SHOT will be competitive if they frank their recent forms.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(11) SLURRICANE was returning from a lengthy layoff when finishing ahead of re-opposing (7) LIKETHECLAPPERS over 1,600m last month. Both are as effective over this shorter trip but the former should confirm his superiority on similar weight terms.

(10) DE JANEIRO and (5) HANG OUT THE STARS can run a place.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) KNOCKOUT was impressive in winning a similar contest last time. Likely to make another bold bid.

(8) MIA’S HARPER and (5) GREAT CAT finished hot on that rival’s heels over course and distance last month and are weighted to pose more of a threat.

(2) WINTER RAINFALL is on the up and could have more to offer over this distance, while (3) FLYING V ought to be competitive, too, dropping class for her peak outing.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(4) PALO QUEEN has been in good form at a higher level recently, including in two starts off her current mark. The one to beat.

(5) EASY MONEY is most effective over this distance and, as such, could pose a threat.

(7) QUERANDI must be respected at this level off a reduced mark with the headgear retained.

(9) SEEKING PEACE, (3) SILVER SCREEN and (1) TIBETAN VOYAGE are capable of getting into the picture too.