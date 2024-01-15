Jan 16 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(14) YOU BRING ME JOY ran a much better race second-up when finishing runner-up. She was 10th on debut. The fast-improving filly should relish the extra 200m on pedigree.

(5) GOLDEN CHANDELIER, (2) BELLISSIVAR and (4) FORCE EIGHT finished ahead of her on debut. Support for any could be indicative of progress.

There are plenty of first-timers and the market may be the best guide to their chances.

One World fillies (11) SENSORIA, (13) WILLOWILD and (10) RADIANT HEAT look like speedy sorts who can have a say in this.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(4) PROCEED was supported on debut but met an impressive sort and had to be content with the second prize. It was a very good run and she rates as the one to beat.

(5) READY SET FIRE came on from her debut with a good second in what looked a competitive race. She should be right there over the longer distance.

(1) GUERILLA WARFARE should also be in the money.

But the bigger threat could come from one of the unraced individuals. (6) WING WALKER and (7) MESSALINA are bred for speed.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(7) MONDIAL has won three of his five starts. He could up his game further, as he seems to have the credentials and draw to score again.

(9) MARDI GRAS has shown signs he could collect an overdue win.

(6) TWIN TURBO is consistent and is weighted to turn the form around with Mondial. But the six-year-old gelding has drawn wide and it would be a first win over this distance.

(12) GEORGE HANDEL could get the race run to suit.

Watch out for (1) DUKE OF SUSSEX, who loves this track. He could also get away with this slightly longer trip.

Race 4 (1,600m)

The undefeated (3) TAEGAN’S CHAMP has done everything asked of him but this race will test him, as some of his rivals have run well at the highest level. However, the Gimmethegreenlight colt could be up to the task.

(2) GUY GIBSON got his confidence boosted last time. He has some cracking juvenile form and, with maturity, could rise to the top.

Older runner (1) EAST COAST is best weighted and has run in races like the SA Classic, Daily News and Summer Cup. If back to his best, he could be dangerous.

(8) STORM BRASCO won by a street third-up last start and could be anything.

Race 5 (1,500m)

(1) WOODLAND GLADE is better than her recent form. She is dropping in class and a better performance can be expected against her own gender.

(3) MIGHTY GODDESS did everything but win when dropped in distance at this venue. She can make amends with a repeat of that effort.

(4) GILDA GRAY has 4kg-claiming apprentice Brevan Plaatjies aboard and will be out to maintain her unbeaten record over the course and distance.

(11) DELLA’S SWORD has not been convincing but has a decent draw. She could pinch a break at the right time.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(2) SLINKY MAPIMPI could not find a way through at Turffontein last time. He could have done a lot better and is the one to watch.

(6) WILLOW EXPRESS is knocking on the door again. There has been support for him from time to time and he could reward his followers.

(7) PRESLEY overcame a wide draw to win his maiden. He could follow up.

Filly (9) FORGIVENESS proved too good in her fourth start and could keep improving. She is, however, dropping in distance.

(11) POCKET WATCH has done little wrong and should be included in your calculations.

Race 7 (1,200m)

The lightly raced (9) TURBO POWER is the one to keep an eye on. He showed ability in his first two races before disappointing. He could go well with a light weight after a rest.

(5) LINKIN NAVIGATOR ran a decent race behind a well-weighted classy filly and is now back over a more suitable trip.

(4) REAL RELIEF did not do badly over further but may be a better proposition over the shorter distance again. A wide draw is the only concern.

(2) RICHARD THE FIRST has very good form but has drawn wider out.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(10) MIA FIORE has run two decent races in a row and will be looking to turn it around with horses like (5) SIGRID SWING, (3) THERE SHE GOES and (6) DIVINE MOONLIGHT.

However, she is dropping in distance and will need to time her run right.

Sigrid Swing ran well from a wide gate last start, but is drawn well this time and could get her head in front at the right time.

(2) BERENGARIA caught the eye last time and could be ready to challenge for the win.

(1) DOLCEZZA could relish being back in a sprint. She has a bit of class about her.