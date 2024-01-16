Jan 17 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Raging Blizzard (Zac Purton) giving trainer John Size his 1,500th winner in Hong Kong on Nov 19. Karis Teetan, who rode him to his last-start win on Dec 26, will be aboard again. This will be Raging Blizzard's Happy Valley debut.

Race 1 (1,800m)

6 United Endeavors needs a good gate – and he gets that. He does his best racing at Happy Valley and his fitness should be at its peak. He is the one to beat, especially in this grade under a familiar jockey (Keith Yeung).

7 Colourful Baron is chasing back-to-back wins. He is in superb form and is suited by remaining in this grade. He gets another winning chance.

2 Turtle Again can prove competitive from the inside draw. He won well over this course and distance two starts ago.

8 Happy Hero, who won two of his six starts this term, finished a creditable fifth last start. Chance.

Race 2 (1,800m)

1 Precise Express has a significant class edge over his rivals. He draws ideally and is suited with the 5lb (2.27kg) taken off with Angus Chung’s apprentice claim. The one to beat.

12 Palace Pal slots in light and should be finishing fast. He has found a winning mark. It is just a matter of needing luck from well back in the field.

2 Concerto can roll forward and give his all from there. He has proven tough to get past at times.

9 Strongest Boy has been knocking on the door all season. Do not discount.

Race 3 (1,200m)

Expect 3 Tattenham to fly forward and lead. He is capable in this grade. He comes from the right stable and has the right jockey (Luke Ferraris) engaged. The one to catch.

1 Nordic Combined, who secured a run after Top Top Tea was withdrawn, is worth each-way. He scored first-up this term and was runner-up at his penultimate start.

2 Youth Power found his feet last start and can improve following that effort. He just needs to offset the wide gate.

6 Cheong Fat continues to race well and make improvement. He will go close.

Race 4 (1,000m)

6 Nicconi County has been ready to score for some time. He ran a seriously strong fifth last start, which should prove to be a pretty smart tune-up for this assignment. The one to beat, especially from gate 1 under Vincent Ho.

9 Happy United is in superb form and appears to still have a few rating points in hand. The booking of Purton sees him carry 2lb overweight but he could still be a force to be reckoned with.

10 Fortune Warrior slots in light. He has an awkward draw, so finding the front could prove tough.

2 Heroic Master has claims.

Race 5 (1,650m)

12 Superb Move has a bit of ability and can make good use of the featherweight impost. The wide gate is not ideal, but a midfield spot in the run should allow him to showcase his best under no weight. Worth taking a chance on.

2 Dragon Star has remained in solid form all season with two wins to his name. He is racing well and deserves his shot.

4 Satirical Glory is next in line. He has been close to a first win for quite a while.

7 Win Win Fighter is consistent. He has a suitable draw.

Race 6 (1,200m)

9 Melbourne Hall raced wide in his latest effort and deserves forgiveness. He can atone for that run with no weight from a good gate.

2 Beauty Infinity was a strong winner last time. He did well that day and should be able to continue improving.

7 Lucky Quality can mix his form but does get a super chance to record another victory. He has been close to doing exactly that all season.

1 Scotch Tycoon should lead from gate 1. He will take a bit of running down.

Race 7 (1,650m)

10 Tradition can improve from his first-up run. He is well bred and the inside gate should see him receive the gun run throughout. Take a chance on him for value.

3 California Voce has a bit of quality. It would not surprise to see him get on the board.

2 Tourbillon Prince can lead and give this group something to run down, just as he did successfully two starts ago.

4 Quantum Patch has an awkward draw but should be able to make his presence felt. He has been well supported of late.

Race 8 (1,200m)

5 Raging Blizzard is a two-time winner from four starts at Sha Tin and continues to improve. He can take another step forward, especially from a good gate for his Happy Valley debut.

1 Bon’s A Pearla scored her first win last start. She has found her feet and gets another shot under Purton, albeit from gate 10.

8 Watch Buddy continues to advance and is a winner already this season.

9 Golden Samurai has mixed his form but is worth keeping safe, as he does have ability.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club