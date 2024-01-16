Jan 17 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) IRISH LUCK gets first-time blinkers and makes his Poly debut. He has top weight but meets a modest field.

(1) GRIFFIN PARK has his first run for his new stable. He has some fair Highveld form that should be good enough to see him competitive.

(5) FOREIGN LADY takes on the males but has shown some recent improvement with blinkers.

(6) SHINY SILVA has patchy Highveld form and makes her debut for a new stable. The tongue tie goes on and she can improve.



Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) STANLEY PARK has been in good form with blinkers. Garth Puller has booked 2.5kg-claimer Kobeli Lihaba for the ride and it could count in a difficult race.

Clinton Binda has two live runners in (4) ESQUEVELLE and (6) DONTSHOOTTHEBARMAN. The former took on stronger rivals at his last two starts and can do better, while Dontshootthebarman goes well on the Poly.

(7) DONQUERARI and (8) LUNARCAM face off again. Donquerari is 1kg better off on their last meeting.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(1) BLUE HORIZON made good improvement with first-time blinkers. The stable has come well of late and a repeat should see her go close.

(8) OFF LIMITS improved nicely second-up and is making her Poly debut. Louis Goosen’s yard is in mustard form.

(5) JOAN THE WAD will be looking to break a string of fourth placings. She could prefer this trip.

(3) LADY IS A CHAMP is a battling maiden but stays the trip. She has a chance if she puts her best foot forward.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(4) ANCIENT WORLD has shown some promise in his six starts. He was close-up at his last two and met a promising sort in The Shepherd last time.

(2) SLEEK AS SILK takes on the males but has been close-up in her recent starts. Her last win was on the Poly and the extra distance should suit.

(7) LAUDATO is lightly raced but his two wins have come on the Poly.

Stable companion (5) BANZAI PIPELINE is course-and-distance suited but has a three-point rise for his latest success – his second in his last three starts.

(9) EVENTIDOR and (11) CYBER TIME merit consideration.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) RODRIGUEZ goes well over this course and distance and has been taking on slightly stronger opposition.

(9) SUNDANCE KID has also been running against better horses and was not far behind. The extra furlong should suit.

(8) FIREFLARE was a recent maiden winner. That form has been franked and he does look progressive.

(5) ACTION STATIONS was a beaten favourite at his last two outings. He going over his best course and distance.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) LOVE BOMB was unlucky behind War Empress on Jan 10, as she never got a clear run. She finished strongly and this trip should suit.

(8) LADY HEIST has been returning to form after a break. She was second-best last run but gets 4kg-claimer Trent Mayhew aboard and can go one better.

Duncan Howells has two useful runners in (11) CONTRA FISCUM and (1) MISSION ROCKS. Contra Fiscum shed her maiden tag by eight lengths on her Poly debut and the surface obviously suits. Muzi Yeni is back aboard Mission Rocks, who has the best draw and is over her pet course and distance.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) BOWIE has been up against stronger rivals at recent outings. He has the best draw and goes well on the Poly. The one to beat.

The grey (9) VOLDEMORT ran into serious interference last time. That run is best ignored. He did appear to be running on when taken out and can do better.

(8) MORGAN LA FAY takes on the males but her form has been consistent. Her last two wins have been over the course and distance.

(5) IMPOSING showed signs of life last time and his best recent effort have been on the Poly.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) PURPLE POWAHOUSE is a little long in the tooth but has been knocking on the door. He has drawn well and loves the Poly.

(11) PHAKA IMALI has a tricky draw but goes well over this course and distance. Consistent, he should make another bold bid.

(9) MCCARTNEY is 2kg better off at the weights with Phaka Imali on their last meeting. His last run in the soft is possibly best ignored. He has done well on the Poly.

(8) TRAFALGAR SQUARE seems better over a furlong shorter but has not been far back recently.