Jan 18 SA (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,450m)

(3) WAITFORGREENLIGHT is not going to the stars but tackles a moderate field and could open her account.

Keeping this in mind, debutante (11) VOLARE E MAMBO will not have to be too good to win, but she jumps from a wide alley.

(4) MORE THAN ALL and (8) LIKE A BUTTERFLY pulled up short last time – respect.

(1) FREEDOM SQUARE has decent form but needs to put it in, having had ample opportunities.

(5) HIGGLEDY PIGGLEDY and (2) LIBERTY FLAG are improving. Can consider.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) ARTICUNO has ability but has been out of action for seven months. If ready, she will make her presence felt. If not, (2) GOLD AGENT could take full advantage.

(4) VATHOMVLAFFIE was a letdown last time but can do better.

(5) FEATHER DANCER showed improvement last time and could get into the reckoning.

(6) BOSSY BOOTS and (7) MAGICAL STONES could sneak into the placings.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(7) THING CALLED LOVE could win this. However, she comes off a break of more than six months. Can still run a bold race.

Other filly (6) GLAWARI and (1) SAKHALA IS’CATHULO (blinkers off) look likely to contest the finish if Thing Called Love is underdone.

(2) KNOCKEMSTIFF and (3) LORD DANON PLATINA could make the quartet.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(2) MASTERSHIP has pole draw on the inside track which should see him get first run going for the judge. The one to beat.

(1) VAN MEIJEL needed his first run as a gelding and should be right there.

(3) REMAINS OF THE DAY clipped heels last time and has a trifecta chance.

(11) LE GRAND CAFE could have a breathing problem.

(4) FEEL ALL RIGHT, (5) GAMER and (10) BATTLEOFBARBERTON could place.

Race 5 (2,000m)

On collateral form, (6) UNIVERSAL LOVE should have the measure of (1) SPRING IN HEAVEN (who races before this), being 2.5kg better off for a one-length beating.

Similarly, on another form line, (3) ROSY LEMON beat (4) PRETTY IN PEARLS by 1¼ lengths and the 1½kg should bring them together.

(7) AZALEAS FOR ALL and (8) ANNEWITHAN E were not disgraced in their post-maiden runs.

Race 6 (1,600m)

The 0.5kg difference should bring (1) BIOFARMER and (3) EIFFEL TOWER together and luck in running could be the decider.

On earlier collateral form, (2) PLATINA PRINCESS comes into the picture being 3kg better off with Eiffel Tower for a one-length beating.

(4) KAKIEBOS, (9) JUST NUISANCE and (10) MAJESTIC PALACE (races before this) are sure to improve after recent maiden wins.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) RED BOMBER should be at peak fitness and resume winning ways.

Also by Lancaster Bomber, (6) COMMAND PILOT is improving with racing and could follow up.

Bottomweight (10) QUANTUM has a shout if jumping on terms.

(7) BARBARESCO runs before this. He has ability, so watch carefully.

(5) WHISPERS OF WAR is one of many looking for a minor placing.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(3) KALAHARI BLUE is ripe and ready to record win No. 3.

Stablemate (1) PONTIAC could be looking for further now but has each-way claims despite humping the 62kg top impost.

(7) EMPRESS GAME has matured and, together with (6) WAR QUEEN (claims 4kg), should provide a decent challenge.

(4) VAR PARK won well last time but has yet to win at this track.