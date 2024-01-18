Jan 19 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) RAPTOR ISLAND is a hard horse to win with but, one of these days, he will keep running to the end and score.

(1) KING OF QUEEN proved a disappointment on the Polytrack last time and could improve back on turf and with a new trainer.

(5) CONNECTION has not been beaten by far and could improve on a soft track.

(9) GANGSTER BOSS showed improvement last time but could be looking for further.

(10) WESTERN JACK has a place chance.

(11) ANATOLIAN SILVER can improve on his debut.

Race 2 (1,000m)

There was very little in it between all four of these rivals on debut.

(1) BUMPS LAST GRIND found the most betting support that day and could improve and show us what he is capable of.

(9) EAT PRAY LOVE ran on well and could have more to offer.

Both (7) RAVILIOUS and (10) MAGDALA seemed to run above expectations that day.

There are also four newcomers to watch. One World colt (4) GORGEOUS KLEIN caught the eye and (2) DECO VAR, (3) GLOBAL CHIEF and (8) SILVONIAN could show up.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(6) BYTHELITEOFTHEMOON made good late progress on her local debut. The switch to turf could see her go one better but it is an open race.

(1) SEA OF TEARS has had many chances of getting out of the maiden ranks on both turf and Polytrack. She ran on well on local debut and can fight out the finish once again.

(2) DUMISANI was not disgraced in handicap company last time and is not out of it.

(4) AS FATE HAS IT was not disgraced with her two runs on the Polytrack but did struggle before that on turf.

Race 4 (1,600m)

The penny is slowly dropping for (1) FINAL EDITION and he has improved on the Polytrack of late. There is no real reason to suggest he will not be as good back on turf and he should be right there at the finish yet again.

(6) STORM COMMANDER was very game in defeat last time, trying to make all the running, and deserves respect once again.

(2) AFRICA’S ROCK has some fair form and is not out of it but is badly drawn.

(4) HAWK CIRCLE is well drawn and won his maiden well when last on the grass.

(7) GREY SMOKE is improving and could have more to offer.

(13) ADMIRAL’S RANSOM lacks a strong finish but does have a place chance.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) GOLDEN PACIFIC has made smart progress since blinkers were applied. All those wins were achieved on Polytrack and she will need to show us she is as good on turf.

(6) PARIS LASS is speedy and proven on turf. There are some others who could be dangers.

(3) CIVIL RIGHTS and (5) BONNAROO have done well behind the very useful Phedra over this course and distance, so they deserve respect.

(4) CHERE FOR ME has been best on turf and has won over this shorter distance.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) FAIRY KNIGHT has beaten some of these before and there is no real reason to suggest they can turn the tables around this time.

(2) THE WINTER LAKE quickened nicely to win his latest start and could be improving but has been best up the straight so far.

(3) WAZ WOUTER has his good days and his bad ones. He was impressive when scoring last time out but may be held by Fairy Knight. It is hard to see any of the others winning.

(5) SAIL THE SKY makes his local debut and could be a threat.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(5) LIGHT WITHOUT returned to his best last time with a decent win but the handicapper saw fit to punish him with an eight-point penalty, which will not make it easy for him.

(4) OFFICIAL SECRET put in a good effort when fourth last Friday and that run suggests she is ahead of the handicapper and could be the one to beat.

(2) JASPERO returned to turf with a good win in November and repeated that with another win last time.

(3) EL ROMIACHI is often not far off the winner and that can be the same again.

Race 8 (1,600m)

A weak race and (2) CHARLIE MALONE could prove a bit better than his rivals. He has been unreliable on Polytrack but did win his penultimate start. The runner-up that day won after that and Charlie Malone has run well on turf before.

(8) WATCH TOWER was not disgraced behind easy winner and stable companion Waz Wouter last time and should get closer this time.

(10) HALLERBOS and (11) MALDANO are two others who could contest the finish.