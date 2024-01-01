Jan 2 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(5) VATHOMVLAFFIE has been sprinting well but is bred for a lot further. Chance in this field.

(8) DHOW SOLO was not disgraced on debut in new surroundings and should be involved.

(6) JUMPING ANALIA claims 4kg via apprentice Trent Mayhew. This should get her into the money.

Watch first-timer (3) RINGHO.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) WINTER PATH is having her peak run and should get into the fight for the top honours.

(1) BLUP BLUP was beaten when a hot favourite last time. She was well behind (2) JJ’S EAGLE and (5) SCARLET RED but needed her run. She could redeem herself and turn it around.

(9) SMASHING showed improvement last time and must be considered for the tierces.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(4) ROSY LEMON is holding form and should give another genuine performance in what looks like a competitive affair.

She could hold off (2) PRETTY IN PEARLS on collateral form.

Topweight (1) THREE STRANDS is maturing and this trip should be to her liking now.

(3) ROSE TINTED jumps up in distance but should see it out on breeding.

(8) LIDL MISS SUNSHINE, (9) PRINCESS AZARIAH and (7) GILDA GRAY could get into the money.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(2) LITTLE PRINCE was given a top ride to win last time and, with the same pilot, could go score again.

(3) FUSHIMI INARI was not disgraced after a tardy start last time and could challenge.

(4) KUDZU was two lengths behind him last time but needed it. He could come on.

(1) BANHA BRIDGE comes off a rest and cannot be ignored for some money.

(7) COPPER JOHN and (9) GODFATHER could also get into the reckoning.

Race 5 (1,450m)

Look for a big run from (9) RED CARPET GIRL. The mare is ready to tackle this trip.

(1) DUENNA lost it at the start last time and could make amends.

(4) MIA FIORE needed her last run and should be thereabouts.

(7) TRY ME should enjoy the extra distance and could get into the quartet.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(5) FULLIAUTOMATIX impressed in his first try over a little further and could go on.

(1) DUKE OF ROCK should see out the extra journey on pedigree.

(4) WARHAWK BOMBER has shown improvement after a rest and gelding. He could go in again on his peak run.

(2) JP TWO THOUSAND ran a shocker last time but could get back on track.

(6) EFFICIENT TRADER needed his last run and could get into the money.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) JASIRI is improving and this is her peak run. The filly should make her presence felt.

(9) ALESIA’S LOVE comes off a well-deserved maiden victory after having franked form. She gets weight from Jasiri which should make it interesting.

(10) LAW OF SUCCESS enjoys this track and trip. Must be included in trifectas.

(7) WOMEN OF FAME and (4) WINGS WITHIN ME could run into the minor money.

(5) METEORIC and (8) SHAMPIMPI appear moody but could feature.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) FULLY LOADED has the form and deserves his second victory. The Fabian Habib-trained gelding found one to beat in his last two starts. His preceding three outings yielded third placings.

The battle for the placings looks tricky and all of (4) KALAHARI BLUE, (5) TWICE THE STORM, (6) AFTER HOURS, (10) JET CAT, (12) CERULEAN DANCER and (13) TWICE AS WILD are in for the fight.