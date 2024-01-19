Jan 20 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

Half the field are first-timers. The only winner, filly (1) SIMPLY MAJESTIC, carries 0.5kg more.

(2) DANTONFROMSANDTON found no support on debut but nearly surprised. Respect.

It is prudent to watch where the money goes.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) CASINO ACE appeals most on the strength and consistency of his form.

(8) KAAPSE HOOP gets 2.5kg from that rival and cannot be written off, despite a disappointing last run.

The well-bred (6) THREE COINS returns from a rest and has shown enough to be competitive in a race of this nature.

(2) TAM’S KNIGHT is another likely to improve after a pleasing debut effort.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(3) THE AFRICA HOUSE has campaigned against stronger rivals and should have no problem with the shorter trip in this field of only six runners. His only win was on debut over the minimum distance.

(1) CORNWALL won both over this course and distance and could make it three from three.

(2) TIME FO ORCHIDS returned to best last time and must be considered.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) IKO IKO and (3) EXPEDITION SOUTH ought to improve with a run under the belt.

One of the well-bred newcomers could be forward enough to win on debut.

Costly (2) IMPACT INVESTOR and the well-related colts (7) WORLD OF PLEASURE and (9) LEAD THE CHARGE are of particular interest on pedigree.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(8) CRIMSON FOREST is maturing and could get off the mark. The one to beat.

(1) PERFORM and (9) PLAY WITH FIRE should be on top of each other on their recent meeting.

(6) CRYSTAL MAIDEN has not been far off and should give another honest performance.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(11) BABELICIOUS found support on debut and showed speed over this course and distance, finishing second behind a more experienced rival. Could go one better with improvement.

(3) IN THE GREEN ZONE and (6) GIMMEFABULOUS made encouraging introductions and are also likely to improve with the benefit of that experience.

The well-related (7) SHOWGIRL is a daughter of new sire Soqrat, whose progeny have been highly touted. The market should provide a guide to her chances on debut.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(1) MASTER TIK TOK is improving with racing and should run a big race.

(3) THUNEE PLAYA has run close-up third in all three runs. Deserves his just reward.

(9) DARK SILVER showed good improvement second-up and will go close again.

(5) JUDGEMENT DAY has been costly to follow but it could be his turn to get it right.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) KYALAMI GIRL finished second in both outings as a two-year-old but has not been seen since February 2023. Will need to be fairly fit to be competitive on her reappearance.

Newcomer (6) CHARLOTTE BRONTE is a half-sister to Charles Dickens, so will also attract plenty of interest on debut.

(3) HAMPSTEAD HEATH and (8) PLUM PUDDING ought to improve after their pleasing introductions.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(6) MAGIC TATTOO will be at peak fitness and can confirm with (4) ALULA’S STAR, who will not go down without a fight.

Topweight (1) QUANTUM THEORY, speedster (2) MOVER AND SHAKER and (7) TREAD SWIFTLY, who makes his debut for his new yard, could get into the action.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(3) ENGLISH MISTRESS improved with blinkers last time (over 2,000m) and is good value to confirm that progress over this shorter trip.

(6) LICKETY SPLIT and (10) BASIC MANEUVERS all stayed on well over a shorter distance in their most recent outings. They are better suited to this longer trip.

(4) TICKING BOMB and (7) SAINT BRIGID were not beaten far over this course and distance last time. Will make their presence felt with improvement.

Race 11 (1,160m)

(5) SIBERIAN STEEL has solid form but (2) MK’S DREAMS, who makes his debut for his new yard, appears the stable-elect according to riding engagements. Watch.

(3) WHAT A TIGER lost his race at the start last time and could resume winning ways.

(8) KING OF VENUS won well after a lengthy layoff and could score again.

Race 12 (2,000m)

(8) COSMIC EVENT bounced back to form when staying on well over a shorter trip last time and should confirm that improvement over his preferred distance.

(3) GAINSFORD, (5) ROYAL WATCH and (2) NIGHT RULER are held on that form but are unlikely to be far off the action.

Race 13 (1,160m)

(3) CULLINAN BLUE is having her peak run. She has raced three times over this course and distance, winning twice and placed in the Nursery on the other occasion. She could complete a treble.

(2) TROPPO VELOCE is no slouch and would not go down without a fight.

(4) ONE FELL SWOOP raced four times in her new yard for three wins and a placing.

(8) WHIRLYBIRD is looking for black-type races.

Race 14 (1,800m)

(4) MAGIC VERSE overcame a wide draw to win a similar contest in his first post-maiden outing. A three-point penalty is unlikely to prevent him from following up.

Fellow three-year-old colt (5) WEATHER KING also made a winning post-maiden debut. While probably better suited to further, he ought to be competitive despite a six-point hike.

(7) MARSHALL FIELD and (8) SUDDEN SONG are weighted to pose more as threats.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(1) RYANS BOULEVARD showed determination when winning in his first run as a gelding and could go on.

(2) PRESLEY enjoyed the extra distance when opening his account at this venue. The 1,600m will be to his liking.

(8) GODFATHER has been threatening for his second win.

Look for a good effort from (3) MUNCHKIN.

Race 16 (1,000m)

(9) LUNCH MONEY has improved after being brought back to sprints. He finished second in his only outing over this trip, so could recapture the winning thread.

(4) SWIFT ACTION and (5) WYLIE JACK are proven speedsters with the form and experience to fight him for victory.

(2) ESCARPMENT won his only outing over this distance and is lightly raced. Should improve to be competitive.

Race 17 (1,800m)

(2) HAWKBILL has ability and could make the running under a relaxed ride and go all the way.

(4) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE could feature.

Stablemates (1) MARDI GRAS and (5) LUTHULI could also challenge. The stable is firing.