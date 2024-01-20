Jan 21 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Jockey Vincent Ho bringing the Caspar Fownes-trained Straight Arron back to scales after a come-from-behind win in the Group 3 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin on Nov 11.

Race 1 (1,200m)

3 Choicerus raced well in Class 4 and can win in Class 5, especially from the draw with Hugh Bowman up. One to beat.

5 Sweet Diamond can build on last-start effort with familiar ally Alexis Badel aboard.

7 Rattan World commands respect with Zac Purton booked. Drawn in tricky gate, though.

1 Daily Trophy gets 10 pounds (4.5kg) off with the apprentice engaged. He is another who has raced well in the above grade.

Race 2 (1,400m)

8 Devas Twelve is racing well and appears capable of securing a first win. He has continued to improve and gets an ideal chance from the good gate.

7 Golden Rise has done well so far across his career. He is still lightly raced and is open to further improvement. He is favoured with Zac Purton remaining on board.

1 Charity Bingo steps down in grade. He can easily reverse his form against this group with James McDonald up.

6 Californiatotality keeps improving and gets another super chance.

Race 3 (1,200m)

2 Wunderbar is a serious talent. The three-time winner has not reached his best. One to beat.

4 Ka Ying Rising was narrowly beaten by Wunderbar last start. These two look set to fight out the finish once again.

3 Kyeema was interfered with on debut. He is clearly better than this and may represent some serious value on the weekend.

1 Ima Single Man has not raced in this grade for quite some time. He has the class edge.

Race 4 (1,000m)

3 Fun Elite won with plenty in hand on debut and is suited over this course and distance from the draw. One to beat.

6 Rise Companions caught the eye in a recent trial behind Lucky Sweynesse. He clearly has ability.

12 Speedy Fortune can roll forward under Purton. He will be competitive close to the speed.

5 Super Axiom can lead and at any minute could easily reverse his form. Do not discount.

Race 5 (1,240m)

3 Superb Kid is lightly raced but can make a serious impact down to Class 4, especially with Bowman engaged. One to beat.

6 Golden Bull has been consistent without winning. Expecting the same again from him.

2 Compassion Spirit can take the right step forward, after stepping down from Class 3. Strong booking of Purton is worth consideration.

14 Lucky Planet slots in light and gets his opportunity. He can save ground from the draw.

Race 6 (1,200m)

4 Handsome Bomb had more to offer on debut. Expecting he can show that, even from an awkward gate. Shapes as the one they all have to catch.

7 Pingwu Sparkle draws poorly but expecting him to cross from the widest draw to lead. He has some ability and it is just a case of extracting that on race day.

1 Super Goldi was super impressive last start. He can take another step forward, especially in the same grade.

3 Geneva looks forward enough to contend strongly on debut.

Race 7 (1,600m)

THE STEWARDS’ CUP

3 Straight Arron is value. If they run this along at a decent tempo then he could easily be the beneficiary. He gets better and better and even still, his best is yet to come. Golden Sixty’s absence opens this up.

2 Voyage Bubble has the right form after finishing second to Golden Sixty last month. He will be a deserved favourite.

5 Beauty Eternal can mix his form but is nothing short of brilliant on his day.

1 California Spangle is next in line. He needs to bounce back.

Race 8 (2,000m)

7 Elliptical will relish the added distance. He has done well and his best is clearly still ahead of him. He can easily announce himself this weekend with a first win in Hong Kong. Vincent Ho’s booking is worth respecting.

5 Ensued is a three-time winner from four starts. He has a stack of class and continues to improve.

2 The Best Peach gets out over further, which he looks well placed to enjoy.

4 C P Brave is in the form of his life with two wins from his last two starts. Next in line.

Race 9 (1,400m)

12 Mugen can bounce back following defeat. He won back-to-back races before that and the light weight affords him another excellent winning opportunity.

2 Howdeepisyourlove looks ready for the rise in distance now. He does not know how to run a bad race. James McDonald’s booking is worth keeping an eye on.

10 Global Harmony scored an almighty win last start. He will settle back in the field before unleashing his powerful turn of foot.

6 Atullibigeal is regularly underestimated. Next in line.

Race 10 (1,400m)

1 Armour War Eagle was superb on debut when finishing second. He only needs to reproduce that effort to go close again. He is favoured from gate 3 and could even be decent odds.

2 The Heir has a stack of class but no early speed. He will once again give them a head start before winding up late.

13 Storm Rider is after back-to-back wins. He was super impressive last time. Major player.

10 Lost Child is in good form and does boast a win already this season. Next in line.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club