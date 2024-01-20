Jan 21 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) NELLIE MELBA is back to a sprint and can make amends.

(3) THE QUEEN BEE was a beaten favourite on the Poly last run but can do better back on turf.

(8) ONE SMART COOKIE put in her best recent effort over this trip on the Poly.

(5) DAWN SURPRISE was a distant second, but can still come on from that.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) TEATIME TIPPLE is back on turf and he has run well in the soft.

(9) TRIPPI T ran a cracker in his local debut for Andre Nel. Watch.

(10) PLINIAN split the pair and has been in the money in all five starts including a close-up second over course and distance.

(6) GORGEOUS GUY has not been far back at recent outings and has a strong money chance.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(10) MADAME POMPADOUR is way better than her last efforts may suggest.

(11) QUESTO E QUELLO improved in blinkers last outing. More to come although jumping from a deep draw.

(8) VALLI GAL has shown recent improvement in blinkers.

(1) TRUE LOVE’S KISS has the best of the draws and improved nicely at long odds.

Race 4 (1,750m)

(9) ELECTRIC STORM was a close second last time. Solid claims.

(10) MADISON VALLEY was a well-beaten third last time at only his second start. Watch.

(12) MAYOR OF MERRIVALE has improved of late and the step-up in trip helps.

(6) KING’S ISLAND ran a nice second in a maiden last start.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(2) FAIZAH has run two good races in blinkers and in the soft. She should be right there.

(7) ICE SUNSATION returns from a break. Her best recent effort has been over course and distance.

(10) SEA GODDESS has won over course and distance. Her best recent form has been on the turf.

(5) FLIGHT MANEUVER won his maiden on this course last time.

Race 6 (1,750m)

(5) CAPE EAGLE was run out of it late by Formagear when starting favourite in the Christmas Handicap. Will appreciate the extra 150m and can turn the tables.

Peter Muscutt saddles (9) FORMAGEAR and (1) DOWN TO BUSINESS, who should be good enough to be competitive in this.

(2) ADDABAR disappointed behind Formagear but can make amends over this trip.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(5) NELSON BAY scored his last win over course and distance. With only 52.5kg to shoulder, he will be a threat.

(4) GLADATORIAN is the highest rated runner and may now be looking for the extra distance.

(2) GOOD TRAVELLER has a favourable draw and may not be looking for the extra furlong.

(3) PASSAGE OF POWER has been consistent.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(5) LASHLAROO can make the step-up in this handicap, although his only turf outing does raise some concerns.

(8) WAR EMPRESS is down in class and back on turf but is obviously fit.

(10) PHILISPIEL and stable companion (2) BLESS ME FRED are major threats.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(13) CELTIC BEAUTY was an impressive winner from a wide draw at only her second outing.

(2) TARA STAR has won two of her four starts and improved in blinkers last run. She shed her maiden over course and distance.

(1) WESTERN WISHES makes her debut for her new stable. She returns from a lengthy break but is one to watch in the market.

Back since April, (6) SOVEREIGN GRANT showed up well when taking on stronger on the Poly last week.